fox26houston.com
Thieves burglarizing vehicles by the dozen in Houston apartment parking areas
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a new crime trend in Houston involving car break-ins. So far this week, HPD has responded to four apartment complexes where thieves smashed windows to dozens of cars. "In the last week, we’ve had about four [apartments] that I know of for sure, where...
fox26houston.com
Pasadena residents still picking up the pieces after tornado devastated neighborhood
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena woman has been living in her home with no roof, no water, and no power after the tornadoes ripped through her neighborhood. WHAT HAPPENED? NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3. Irene Vega is determined to stay at her Pasadena home on Tamar...
fox26houston.com
30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
fox26houston.com
Galveston residents say apartment's sandblasting caused cough, pets to get sick
GALVESTON, Texas - Some residents at the Oceanfront Galveston Apartments say they developed a violent cough after being exposed to sandblasting materials. The residents claim their pets also started getting sick from the exposure. "Sand had filled my truck, inside and outside of my truck, in my apartment; we were...
fox26houston.com
Car crashes into Pasadena JC Penney, elderly driver taken to the hospital
PASADENA, Texas - An elderly driver was taken to the hospital after she crashed her vehicle into a JC Penney store in Pasadena. Authorities said the driver backed into a car, panicked and hit the accelerator, causing her to back into the store. SUGGESTED: 'We're rehearsing!' UH investigating protocols for...
fox26houston.com
Vehicle crashes into TSU Library Learning Center, no injuries reported
HOUSTON - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building at Texas Southern University on Tuesday afternoon. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. TSU officials said a visiting vehicle struck the Library Learning Center. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle had a...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado: Family trapped in SUV as tornado rips through Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas - A Pearland, Texas family spoke out after they were trapped inside their car in the middle of a tornado, and they caught the frightening moments on camera. "You could hear it, you could hear it hitting our vehicle," said Irma Cantu who was driving the SUV. Cantu's...
fox26houston.com
Houston teen shot in car near Airport and Cullen, taken to fire station
HOUSTON - A wounded teen was taken to a Houston fire station after a shooting at a red light, police say. Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to Houston Fire Department Station 35 in the 5500 block of Van Fleet Street. Police found a white Chevy Impala that had been...
fox26houston.com
Galveston residents say apartments made them violently sick
Residents say they developed a violent cough shortly after they noticed workers at the apartment sandblasting the area. The complaints have now been elevated to city officials.
fox26houston.com
Houston weather: Cloudy, cold Tuesday with light showers
Brace yourself for a cold, blustery and misty day with a chance for some light ice forming from Huntsville to Hempstead and surrounding areas through noon tomorrow. High temperatures may be stuck in the low 40s today and tomorrow with increasing chances for heavier rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Much of Texas including Dallas, Austin and just about all of Central Texas are icing over and travel will be treacherous and flights could be delayed. Sunshine and warmer days will arrive for Friday through this weekend.
fox26houston.com
Missing Carlos Lugo: Houston boy, 14, last seen over a week ago
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Houston was last seen more than a week ago. The last known contact with Carlos Lugo was on Jan. 23. He was last seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell. Lugo was last known to be wearing a black hoodie,...
fox26houston.com
3-year-old abused by mother's boyfriend in Harris County, had fractured ribs, more
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County mother was charged after her 3-year-old was abused by her boyfriend. Reports say, Jasmine Salas, 23, was charged with Injury to Child - Omission after she allowed her boyfriend to abuse her 3-year-old daughter on multiple occasions without reporting him. SUGGESTED: Ring doorbell...
fox26houston.com
Harris County Jail death: Inmate dies from 'apparent medical emergency'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting a man died on Tuesday after what they say was "an apparent medical emergency in the Harris County Jail." PREVIOUS STORY: Officials investigating man found dead in Harris County jail cell. According to a release, 23-year-old Kevin L. Smith...
fox26houston.com
Wednesday morning Houston-area weather forecast
Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Washington county until Noon Wednesday which includes Brenham. Winter Weather Advisory is in place until Noon Wednesday for Walker, Grimes, Waller, Austin & Colorado counties. Expect the chance for a light glaze of ice tonight through Wednesday morning just NW of Houston. Precipitation should be mainly rain for the Houston area. Temperatures will stay chilly the next few days with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. Pattern does another major shift heading into the weekend with warmer, brighter & drier weather expected. Enjoy the rest of your week and make sure to download the FOX 26 weather app!
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Suspect charged with murder of man found wrapped in tarp in 2021
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found wrapped in a tarp in a Houston home over a year ago. Antonio Jefferson, 46, is charged with murder in connection to the death of 27-year-old Michael Brown, police say. Brown’s body was...
fox26houston.com
While searching for missing dog stolen during burglary, woman's dad passes away
HOUSTON - A dog stolen during a home burglary in Mission Bend last week has been reunited with her owner. While searching for her missing dog, the owner received the terrible news that her father had passed away. Alexandra Medellin recorded the moment she walked up with law enforcement to...
fox26houston.com
Valentine's Day 2023: Romantic restaurants in Houston offering specials
HOUSTON - Love is in the air, Houston, and what better way to show that special someone than a romantic candlelight dinner?. Whether you're in a relationship, looking to have a night with the girls, or treating yourself, there are several options in the Greater Houston area this Valentine's Day.
fox26houston.com
Houston man survived traumatic brain injury Bob Saget died from, shares important advice
Medical marvel: Houston man survives same head trauma Bob Saget died of. A year ago, actor Bob Saget lost his life at 65-year-old after a head injury. A Houston man suffered a similar issue, but survived following a six month hospital stay. His family shared advice about getting a life plan in order before an unexpected tragedy strikes.
fox26houston.com
Confessed Santa Fe shooter remains incompetent to stand trial
SANTA FE, Texas - It'll be at least another year before the confessed Santa Fe High School shooter could stand trial. The state hospital where he is being treated says he remains mentally incompetent. A judge is expected to sign an order for an additional 12 months of treatment. 10...
fox26houston.com
Tuesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Washington county until Noon Wednesday which includes Brenham. Winter Weather Advisory is in place until Noon Wednesday for Walker, Grimes, Waller, and Austin & Colorado counties. Expect the chance for a light glaze of ice tonight through Wednesday morning just NW of Houston. Precipitation should be mainly rain for the Houston area. Temperatures will stay chilly for the next few days with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s. The pattern does another major shift heading into the weekend with warmer, brighter & drier weather expected. Enjoy the rest of your week and make sure to download the FOX 26 weather app!
