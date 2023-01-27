Read full article on original website
Hmu007
6d ago
DirecTV is doing the right thing. Trump has to stop lying & using Networks as a Communist propaganda to brainwash American people & inciting violence.
KKelleher
4d ago
He "demands"?? Who the h*** is he to demand anything? This is a private business, and it made a business decision. Even when he was President, and thought he could do anything to anybody, he did not have any authority over something like this. He's just an old fool, shouting at the moon.
Mike Lampe
6d ago
Trump demands... what a joke. Does this mean Trumpublicans are against free enterprise? Sounds like a dictatorship to me.
