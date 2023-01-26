ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ty D.

Shoppers Outraged Over Walmart's Failure to Keep Up with Technology As Walmart Refuses to Offer Apple Pay

Walmart, the retail giant, has been facing criticism from customers over its decision to not offer Apple Pay. Apple Pay is one of the most popular forms of payment in the country, allowing customers to pay with their phone by placing it near the card reader. Other stores like CVS, Target, Best Buy, and Staples all accept this form of payment, which saves time and eliminates the need for keypad interactions.

