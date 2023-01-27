ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WMBB

Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Major highway expansion coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that a long-awaited Panama City Beach project is going to become a reality much sooner than expected. It’s part of a $7 billion dollar plan to fast-track 20 road projects around the state. DeSantis announced his four-year “Moving Florida Forward” proposal Monday in Auburndale. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Crime in Panama City Beach

The City of Mexico Beach is continuing to build back after Hurricane Michael, and officials say new projects will give them competitive edge. United Way has kicked off its volunteer income tax assistance program. NC7's Jamilka Gibson dropped by A.D. Harris Learning Village today where volunteers were fast at work.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

Governor DeSantis proposed a record investment -- aimed to alleviate traffic across the Sunshine State. A whopping 7 billion dollars would be going towards 20 priority projects...one of them right here in Panama City Beach. The city of Mexico Beach isn't slowing down it's rebuild efforts after Hurricane Michael nearly...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Mexico Beach officials give update on treasured landmarks

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Mexico Beach isn’t slowing down its rebuild efforts after Hurricane Michael nearly wiped the scenic town off the map. “We got some great news,” said City Administrator Doug Baber. “The El Governor is planning on opening up for business partially in May.”
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Tech failure results in PCB water boil advisory

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All residents east of Richard Jackson Boulevard in Panama City Beach were under a boil water notice this weekend.  A computer hardware malfunction caused a pump station to lose pressure for nearly an hour Friday morning. “At about 12:35 in the morning on this past Friday the controller that […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City commissioner withdraws from race

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City commissioner has decided he will not seek reelection. Ken Brown has withdrawn from the Ward 2 Commission race. Brown was first elected to the office 12 years ago. Although he had initially filed to run for another term, he has now withdrawn. In a letter posted on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven Special Election

LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven City Commissioner resigns the board

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Supervisor of Elections office has confirmed that Lynn Haven City Commissioner Judy Tinder has resigned from her commission seat. Tinder sent an email to Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen as well as to the city of Lynn Haven notifying them of her decision. She leaves the commission one year before her term is up.
wdhn.com

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A 42-year-old Chipley man was transported to a Dothan hospital after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday, January 30, at around 4:20 p.m., an unidentified Chipley man was traveling southbound on state road 77 when he turned into an active construction zone and the motorcycle hit an uneven lane on the road causing the man to lose control and flip off of the bike.
CHIPLEY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Repetitive pattern due to stalled front, changes coming late-week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Dense fog is creating travel issues this morning for commuters across the Panhandle. Visibility is reduced to about a mile or less in our central counties. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST. Please make sure your lights are on (low beams specifically). Also, leave extra space between vehicles and drop your speed. Reduced visibility results in slower reaction time. Drive slower and cautiously this morning.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation

ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for person of interest

More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday. One of Bay County's most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Husfelt Announces Early Retirement. Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt announced his...
WJHG-TV

Elevate Bay Mentorship

Bay Co. Sheriff's Office looking for person of interest. More fog and high humidity continues until a cold front brings out best chance of rain overnight Thursday into Friday.
WJHG-TV

Walton County bookstore voted best in Florida

SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nestled in the Seaside Central Square sits Sundog Books, a locally owned bookstore that has been voted the number one bookstore in the state of Florida by Southern Living. “I mean, it’s like it’s the perfect bookstore, you know?” Nicole Rogers, a Sundog Books customer, said....
WALTON COUNTY, FL

