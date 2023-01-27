ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Prioritize funding for water storage,’ says Vince Fong

By Isaiah Varela
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 6 days ago

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – After state water officials announced Thursday an increase in water supplies from 5% to 30%, Assemblymember Vince Fong says more must be done to store the water that falls on the state.

“Increasing water allocations is much needed for farmers and communities across the state…state officials should be prepared to further boost the water allocation,” said Vince Fong, the vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee.

Assemblyman Fong said in a statement that Governor Newsom has to invest in necessary water infrastructure.

“It is time to prioritize funding for water storage and conveyance to move the water across the state, while also expediting much-needed flood protection to safeguard our communities,” he continued.

Fong says the water will be needed during the inevitable dry months.

