AFC and NFC championship predictions: Preview, odds, props and injury report

Who will advance to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona?

That will be decided Sunday, when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC championship and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.

The 49ers return to the NFC championship after losing to the eventual-Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in Inglewood last season.

Kansas City is back playing for the AFC championship for a fifth straight season — all taking place at GEHA Stadium.

The Chiefs and Bengals game is a repeat of last year’s conference title game, won by Cincinnati 27-24.

Injury report

49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is out. RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) and CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) are questionable.

Eagles: No players on the injury report.

Bengals: G Alex Cappa (ankle) and T Jonah Williams (knee) are out.

Chiefs: WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis), TE Travis Kelce (back) and WR Justin Watson (illness) are questionable.

Line and over/under

The 49ers are 2.5-point underdogs by FanDuel . The over/under is 46.5.

The Chiefs are now 1.5-point favorites. The over/under moved up a point to 48.5.

How to watch the game

The NFC game, at noon Pacific time, will be shown on Fox .

The AFC game, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific, will air on CBS .

49ers-Eagles game props

BetMGM has a variety of team and individual and combined player props for the two championship games. Odds as of 4 p.m. Thursday:

First touchdown

49ers: Christian McCaffrey +600, Elijah Mitchell +1000, Deebo Samuel +1000, George Kittle +1000, Brandon Aiyuk +1500, Brock Purdy +2500 and any other player +1000.

Eagles: Miles Sanders +800, AJ Brown +800, Devona Smith +1000, Dallas Goedert +1200, Kenneth Gainwell +2000, Jalen Hurts +700 and any other player +800. No touchdown scored +12500.

First to score 10 points

49ers -110; Eagles -110. Neither team +10000

Winning margin

49ers by 1-6 points +320; by 7-12 points +600; 13-18 points +1000; 19-24 points: +2000, 25-30 points: +4000; 31-36 +100000; 37-42 +10000; 43-48 +10000; 49+ 10000Eagles by 1-6 points +300; 7-12 +450; 13-18 +600; 19-24 +1000; 25-30 +2000; 31-36 +4000; 37-42 +10000; 43-48 +10000; 49+ +100000

First scoring play

49ers TD +225; 49ers FG +350; Eagles TD +175; Eagles FG +375; Safety +3000

First team to score

49ers -110; Eagles -120

Go to OT

Game goes to OT +800; does not go to OT -3000

Either team three unanswered scores

Yes -190; No +145

Total points scored

49ers over 21.5, -120; 49ers under 21.5 -110; Eagles over 23.5, -135; Eagles under 23.5, +105

Brock Purdy passing yards

Over 220.5, -120; under -110

Brock Purdy passing TDs

Over 1.5, +130; Under 1.5, -165

Brock Purdy INT

Over 0.5, -155; Under 0.5, +120

Brock Purdy rushing yards

Over 8.5, -105; Under -125

Jalen Hurts passing yards

Over 251.5, -115; Under -115

Jalen Hurts passing TDs

Over 1.5, -110; Under -120

Jalen Hurts INTs thrown

Over 0.5, +105; Under -135

Jalen Hurts rushing yards

Over 46.5, -120; Under -110

Christian McCaffrey rushing yards

Over 61.5, -115; Under -115

Miles Sanders rushing yards

Over 51.5, -115; Under -115

Deebo Samuel receiving yards

Over 50.5, -120; Under -110

Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards

Over 47.5, 11-0; Under -120

George Kittle receiving yards

Over 46.5, -110; Under -120

AJ Brown receiving yards

Over 70.5, -115; Under -115

Devonta Smith receiving yards

Over 67.5, -110; Under -120

Dallas Goedert receiving yards

Over 46.5, -115; Under -115

Deebo Samuel receptions

Over 4.5, -110; Under -120

Devonta Smith receptions

Over 5.5, +120; Under -150

Bengals-Chiefs props

First touchdown to score

Bengals: Joe Mixon +600, Ja’Marr Chase +600, Tee Higgins +1000, Samarje Perine +1500, Tyler Boyd +1500, Joe Burrow +2000, Any other +800

Chiefs: Travis Kelce +500, Isiah Pacheco +800, Jerrick McKinnon +1000, Juju Smith-Schuster +1800, Kadarius Toney +1800, Patrick Mahomes +3000, Any other +800. No TD +15000

First to score 10 points

Bengals -110; Chiefs -100; Neither team +10000

Winning margin

Bengals — 1-6 +280; 7-12 +450; 13-18 +700; 19-24 +1200; 25-30 +2500; 31-36 +6600 37-42 +10000; 43-48 +10000; 49+ +10000

Chiefs — 1-6 +350; 7-12 +550; 13-18 +800; 19-24 +1500; 25-30 +2500; 31-36 +6600; 37-42 +10000; 43-48 +10000; 49+ +10000

First scoring play

Bengals TD +200; Bengals FG +350; Chiefs TD +200; Chiefs FG +380; Safety +3000

First to score in game

Bengals -135; Chiefs +105

Game to OT

To OT +800; Does not -3000

Either team three unanswered points

Yes -180; No +140

Bengals total points

Bengals over 23.5, -130; Under even

Chiefs total points:

Chiefs over 24.5, -120; Under -110

Joe Burrow passing yards

Over 280.5, -115; Under -115

Joe Burrow passing TDs

Over 1.5, -185; Under +145

Joe Burrow interceptions thrown

Over 0.5, +110; Under -140

Joe Burrow rushing yards

Over 17.5, -110; Under -120

Patrick Mahomes passing yards

Over 281.5, -115; Under -115

Patrick Mahomes passing yards

Over 2.5, +150; Under -190

Patrick Mahomes interceptions thrown

Over 0.5, -120; Under -110

Joe Mixon rushing yards

Over 58.5, -115; Under -115

Isiah Pacheco rushing yards

Over 47.5, -120; Under -110

Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards

Over 83.5, -115; Under -115

Tee Higgins receiving yards

Over 56.5, -120; Under -110

Tyler Boyd receiving yards

Over 33.5, -110; Under -120

Travis Kelce receiving yards

Over 78.5, -115; Under -115

Juju Smith-Schuster receiving yards

Over 47.5, -110; Under -120

Jerrick McKinnon receiving yards

Over 29.5, -115; Under 29.5,

Ja’Marr Chase receptions

Over 6.5, -135; Under +105

Travis Kelce receptions

Over 6.5, -145; Under +115

Quick analysis

These weekend games could come down to the final minute. That’s how closely matched the teams are, and that’s the way it should be. ... San Francisco is 2-5 on the road in the NFC championships. ... 49ers defense will hope to slow down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. They are more than capable of doing that, but it’s really going to come down to the San Francisco offense. ... Can Brock Purdy keep his poise?

The Chiefs and Benglas game has the makings of being another good one. ... Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jaguars, but made it through that game and said he’s good to go this week. ... Can Cincinnati go back to KC and pull off another win in the AFC championship?

NFC prediction: 49ers 23, Eagles 17

AFC prediction: Bengals 33, Chiefs 30