AFC and NFC championship predictions: Preview, odds, props and injury report
Who will advance to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona?
That will be decided Sunday, when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC championship and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game.
The 49ers return to the NFC championship after losing to the eventual-Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in Inglewood last season.
Kansas City is back playing for the AFC championship for a fifth straight season — all taking place at GEHA Stadium.
The Chiefs and Bengals game is a repeat of last year’s conference title game, won by Cincinnati 27-24.
Injury report
49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is out. RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) and CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) are questionable.
Eagles: No players on the injury report.
Bengals: G Alex Cappa (ankle) and T Jonah Williams (knee) are out.
Chiefs: WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis), TE Travis Kelce (back) and WR Justin Watson (illness) are questionable.
Line and over/under
The 49ers are 2.5-point underdogs by FanDuel . The over/under is 46.5.
The Chiefs are now 1.5-point favorites. The over/under moved up a point to 48.5.
How to watch the game
The NFC game, at noon Pacific time, will be shown on Fox .
The AFC game, at 3:30 p.m. Pacific, will air on CBS .
49ers-Eagles game props
BetMGM has a variety of team and individual and combined player props for the two championship games. Odds as of 4 p.m. Thursday:
First touchdown
49ers: Christian McCaffrey +600, Elijah Mitchell +1000, Deebo Samuel +1000, George Kittle +1000, Brandon Aiyuk +1500, Brock Purdy +2500 and any other player +1000.
Eagles: Miles Sanders +800, AJ Brown +800, Devona Smith +1000, Dallas Goedert +1200, Kenneth Gainwell +2000, Jalen Hurts +700 and any other player +800. No touchdown scored +12500.
First to score 10 points
49ers -110; Eagles -110. Neither team +10000
Winning margin
49ers by 1-6 points +320; by 7-12 points +600; 13-18 points +1000; 19-24 points: +2000, 25-30 points: +4000; 31-36 +100000; 37-42 +10000; 43-48 +10000; 49+ 10000Eagles by 1-6 points +300; 7-12 +450; 13-18 +600; 19-24 +1000; 25-30 +2000; 31-36 +4000; 37-42 +10000; 43-48 +10000; 49+ +100000
First scoring play
49ers TD +225; 49ers FG +350; Eagles TD +175; Eagles FG +375; Safety +3000
First team to score
49ers -110; Eagles -120
Go to OT
Game goes to OT +800; does not go to OT -3000
Either team three unanswered scores
Yes -190; No +145
Total points scored
49ers over 21.5, -120; 49ers under 21.5 -110; Eagles over 23.5, -135; Eagles under 23.5, +105
Brock Purdy passing yards
Over 220.5, -120; under -110
Brock Purdy passing TDs
Over 1.5, +130; Under 1.5, -165
Brock Purdy INT
Over 0.5, -155; Under 0.5, +120
Brock Purdy rushing yards
Over 8.5, -105; Under -125
Jalen Hurts passing yards
Over 251.5, -115; Under -115
Jalen Hurts passing TDs
Over 1.5, -110; Under -120
Jalen Hurts INTs thrown
Over 0.5, +105; Under -135
Jalen Hurts rushing yards
Over 46.5, -120; Under -110
Christian McCaffrey rushing yards
Over 61.5, -115; Under -115
Miles Sanders rushing yards
Over 51.5, -115; Under -115
Deebo Samuel receiving yards
Over 50.5, -120; Under -110
Brandon Aiyuk receiving yards
Over 47.5, 11-0; Under -120
George Kittle receiving yards
Over 46.5, -110; Under -120
AJ Brown receiving yards
Over 70.5, -115; Under -115
Devonta Smith receiving yards
Over 67.5, -110; Under -120
Dallas Goedert receiving yards
Over 46.5, -115; Under -115
Deebo Samuel receptions
Over 4.5, -110; Under -120
Devonta Smith receptions
Over 5.5, +120; Under -150
Bengals-Chiefs props
First touchdown to score
Bengals: Joe Mixon +600, Ja’Marr Chase +600, Tee Higgins +1000, Samarje Perine +1500, Tyler Boyd +1500, Joe Burrow +2000, Any other +800
Chiefs: Travis Kelce +500, Isiah Pacheco +800, Jerrick McKinnon +1000, Juju Smith-Schuster +1800, Kadarius Toney +1800, Patrick Mahomes +3000, Any other +800. No TD +15000
First to score 10 points
Bengals -110; Chiefs -100; Neither team +10000
Winning margin
Bengals — 1-6 +280; 7-12 +450; 13-18 +700; 19-24 +1200; 25-30 +2500; 31-36 +6600 37-42 +10000; 43-48 +10000; 49+ +10000
Chiefs — 1-6 +350; 7-12 +550; 13-18 +800; 19-24 +1500; 25-30 +2500; 31-36 +6600; 37-42 +10000; 43-48 +10000; 49+ +10000
First scoring play
Bengals TD +200; Bengals FG +350; Chiefs TD +200; Chiefs FG +380; Safety +3000
First to score in game
Bengals -135; Chiefs +105
Game to OT
To OT +800; Does not -3000
Either team three unanswered points
Yes -180; No +140
Bengals total points
Bengals over 23.5, -130; Under even
Chiefs total points:
Chiefs over 24.5, -120; Under -110
Joe Burrow passing yards
Over 280.5, -115; Under -115
Joe Burrow passing TDs
Over 1.5, -185; Under +145
Joe Burrow interceptions thrown
Over 0.5, +110; Under -140
Joe Burrow rushing yards
Over 17.5, -110; Under -120
Patrick Mahomes passing yards
Over 281.5, -115; Under -115
Over 2.5, +150; Under -190
Patrick Mahomes interceptions thrown
Over 0.5, -120; Under -110
Joe Mixon rushing yards
Over 58.5, -115; Under -115
Isiah Pacheco rushing yards
Over 47.5, -120; Under -110
Ja’Marr Chase receiving yards
Over 83.5, -115; Under -115
Tee Higgins receiving yards
Over 56.5, -120; Under -110
Tyler Boyd receiving yards
Over 33.5, -110; Under -120
Travis Kelce receiving yards
Over 78.5, -115; Under -115
Juju Smith-Schuster receiving yards
Over 47.5, -110; Under -120
Jerrick McKinnon receiving yards
Over 29.5, -115; Under 29.5,
Ja’Marr Chase receptions
Over 6.5, -135; Under +105
Travis Kelce receptions
Over 6.5, -145; Under +115
Quick analysis
These weekend games could come down to the final minute. That’s how closely matched the teams are, and that’s the way it should be. ... San Francisco is 2-5 on the road in the NFC championships. ... 49ers defense will hope to slow down Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. They are more than capable of doing that, but it’s really going to come down to the San Francisco offense. ... Can Brock Purdy keep his poise?
The Chiefs and Benglas game has the makings of being another good one. ... Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jaguars, but made it through that game and said he’s good to go this week. ... Can Cincinnati go back to KC and pull off another win in the AFC championship?
NFC prediction: 49ers 23, Eagles 17
AFC prediction: Bengals 33, Chiefs 30
