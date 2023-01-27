Read full article on original website
Accessorizing this Wear It Wednesday with Accessories on the Boardwalk
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having the perfect outfit in mind just isn’t complete without the accessories. That idea is exactly what has kept Accessories on the Boardwalk in business for almost 15 years. Designer Angela Miller said that there is no wrong way to accessorize. Whether it’s...
Crime in Panama City Beach
Meet Ellie the forever puppy
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new companion that won’t take up too much space, meet Ellie. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services said that at one years old, Ellie is a full-grown possible Boxer or Boston Terrier mix. Along with her manageable size, she...
Destin woman turns 100
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Destin woman, surrounded by friends and family, celebrated turning 100 years young Tuesday. Dorothy Jenkins’ family said she has lived in the area for the past 16 years. A local florist, Couture Florals and Events, donated a 100-flower arrangement to the birthday party. We’re...
Walton County bookstore voted best in Florida
SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nestled in the Seaside Central Square sits Sundog Books, a locally owned bookstore that has been voted the number one bookstore in the state of Florida by Southern Living. “I mean, it’s like it’s the perfect bookstore, you know?” Nicole Rogers, a Sundog Books customer, said....
New lighting coming to Frank Brown Park festival grounds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of Bay County’s most popular festival sites will soon be brighter than ever. Last week, Panama City Beach approved a more than $1 million project to replace the lights on the festival grounds at Frank Brown Park. It’s been a long way...
This week’s 850Strong Student of the week is Antonio Barragan
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the week is fourth grader Antonio Barragan. Antonio is a hardworking and helpful student who is always willing to help out his fellow students and teachers. Despite being a little quiet when first starting at Bacot Academy, the academy’s...
Lynn Haven Special Election
Rutherford Tiny House Update
Rutherford High School Doing a Labor of Love for Chautauqua Charter. You usually see a school bus rolling down the road, but this one at Rutherford High School even lets you roll out of bed.The school’s construction academy is making it happen for those at Chautauqua learn and serve charter school.
Passion Play Panama City returns after four-year hiatus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Passion Play Panama City began in 2004 as a ministry of St. Andrew Baptist Church. Associate Pastor of Music and Worship, Doug White, says the goal is to bring the hope of Christ to all people. The play ran for 15 years at The Marina...
Panama City commissioner withdraws from race
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City commissioner has decided he will not seek reelection. Ken Brown has withdrawn from the Ward 2 Commission race. Brown was first elected to the office 12 years ago. Although he had initially filed to run for another term, he has now withdrawn. In a letter posted on […]
Mexico Beach officials give update on treasured landmarks
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Mexico Beach isn’t slowing down its rebuild efforts after Hurricane Michael nearly wiped the scenic town off the map. “We got some great news,” said City Administrator Doug Baber. “The El Governor is planning on opening up for business partially in May.”
Time Travel Tuesday
JAIL Report for January 31, 2023
John West, 47, Altha, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Harold Meeks, 59, Malone, Florida: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Willie White, 30, Marianna, Florida: No driver’s license: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Panama City woman charged for cashing fraudulent checks
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with grand theft over $10,000 among other charges after officers say she cashed a check that wasn’t hers. Detectives with Panama City Police said they were notified by a local financial institution that Jasmine Seychelle Brown, 26,...
Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder announces resignation
ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with new information. Tinder spoke with News 13 about her plans Tuesday afternoon. We will have more from her tonight. LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the commission Tuesday. She told News 13 Tuesday afternoon that she plans to run for mayor […]
Warm & humid feels for much of this week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with a few spotty showers passing through. A few more will develop this morning as well, especially east and southeast of Hwy231 on down to the Forgotten Coast. Otherwise, a very isolated and small stray shower can’t be ruled out through the afternoon across NWFL. But they’ll be brief enough to wait out.
Additional road closures this week for Eglin AFB military training
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Some roads in Okaloosa County will be closed for military training Feb. 1-3. Eglin Air Force Base is conducting military exercises that will temporarily close HWY 85, State Road 123, and State Road 285 on different days and times. “Highway 85 and State Road 123 are scheduled to close […]
Bay Co. teacher masters how to spread the love for learning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucille Moore Elementary School Teacher Miriam Siegal has made an impact that goes beyond the doors of her classroom. Parents, other teachers, and school administrators all reap the benefits when they cross paths with the fourth-grade teacher. She is this week’s ‘Class Act.’ “She’s a really good teacher,” Siegal’s Student […]
Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
