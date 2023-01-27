ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

GPD’s K-9 situation reduces ability of department to catch suspects, search for missing people

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Over the past month, Gainesville Police Department has gone from having a five-member K-9 unit with a seasoned supervisor and trainer (in addition to a sixth handler who was not part of the unit but whose dog was available to respond to calls until October 2022) to a three-member unit with an inexperienced supervisor and a trainer with little, if any, experiencing training police dogs. The three K-9 teams are sent out on shift in K-9 vehicles and uniforms, but according to sources within the department, handlers have been told that they cannot deploy the dogs without approval from high up in the chain of command.
mycbs4.com

Levy County deputies arrest man for stealing woman's car at store

The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says they arrested a man for grand theft auto and petit theft on Jan. 27. The Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a vehicle that was stolen from a convenience store located at 1851 Northwest 115th Street in Chiefland. The victim told the Sheriff's Office she went into a store and while she was inside her Nissan was stolen.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder

An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Details unclear in death of Alachua County Jail inmate

After over a year of incarceration, Gainesville resident Marcus Goodman was expected to stand trial and return home on probation. Instead, Goodman never returned. In a statement Jan. 26, Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. said Goodman, 32, died after suffering a “medical emergency.” The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the cause of death, and the ACSO Office of Professional Standards will also begin an internal investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly entering woman’s home through bedroom window, choking her

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of entering her residence through a bedroom window and choking her. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and Cherry Road in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Herbert Eddie Olivo, Jr. who claimed that he had been battered by the female victim inside a local residence.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless man threatens business employees with knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald James Young, 62, was arrested early yesterday morning after employees of St. Francis House tried to wake him so they could get the business ready for the day and he allegedly threatened them with a knife. Young, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Woman charged for 2018 White Springs stabbing

In October 2022, Shaquila Dakwan Walters Robinson, 45, of Arkansas was sentenced to five years in prison for criminal mischief and battery in Drew County. On Jan. 24, 2022, Robinson transferred to Hamilton County from Arkansas and is now facing charges. Robinson was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday evening, Jan. 24, for negligent homicide-manslaughter stemming from the 2018 death of her husband, 46-year-old Andre K. Robinson, of White Springs.
WHITE SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Daytona Beach man arrested after being found passed out in carport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher James Harrison, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early yesterday morning after he was reportedly found passed out in the carport of a home in the 500 block of NW 35th Terrace. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a man passed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

