Charlottesville, VA

NBC News

Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance

WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
WASHINGTON STATE
cbs19news

Spanberger assigned to House Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time in more than a decade, a Virginian will serve on the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger announced on Wednesday that she will serve on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee. According to a release, no one representing Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

GOP-led panel again defeats campaign finance reform

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Republican-led Virginia House panel voted down legislation early Wednesday that would prohibit lawmakers from using campaign funds for personal expenses such as a vacation, mortgage or country club membership. Virginia's elected officials are outliers in the nation for their ability to spend money donated to...
VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
WASHINGTON STATE
cbs19news

Kaine reacts to anti-Semitic flyers found in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine is responding after anti-Semitic flyers were littered around Charlottesville neighborhoods over the weekend. He said it made him "sick to my stomach" and he says the nation is too far along to let anti-Semitic actions go unchecked. Kaine says Charlottesville has scar...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

