House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance
WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
cbs19news
Spanberger assigned to House Intelligence Committee
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the first time in more than a decade, a Virginian will serve on the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger announced on Wednesday that she will serve on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee. According to a release, no one representing Virginia...
cbs19news
GOP-led panel again defeats campaign finance reform
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Republican-led Virginia House panel voted down legislation early Wednesday that would prohibit lawmakers from using campaign funds for personal expenses such as a vacation, mortgage or country club membership. Virginia's elected officials are outliers in the nation for their ability to spend money donated to...
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
cbs19news
Kaine reacts to anti-Semitic flyers found in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine is responding after anti-Semitic flyers were littered around Charlottesville neighborhoods over the weekend. He said it made him "sick to my stomach" and he says the nation is too far along to let anti-Semitic actions go unchecked. Kaine says Charlottesville has scar...
