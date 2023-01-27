Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Salt vs. sand use: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Following a big snowfall as the Capitol City saw Saturday, some residents may be wondering why the city’s interior roadways are more snow-covered than perhaps neighboring municipalities. The answer lies within a policy the City of Madison Streets Division has been practicing for more than a decade.
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
nbc15.com
Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods
Vehicles deemed too easy to steal will no longer be covered by some of the country’s largest auto insurers. UW Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. Madison East vs...
nbc15.com
Madison uses this brief “warm” spell to use salt on roads
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The brief (relatively) warm spell this week will give Madison’s Streets Division a brief respite and allow it to lay salt on city streets to clear the layer of compacted snow that covers them. On Thursday, crews are going to head out for a “spot-salting” effort that will see them pour salt where it is needed.
nbc15.com
SSM Health donates $100K to Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health made a $100,000 donation to the Urban League of Greater Madison on Tuesday to help invest in their future Black Business Hub. The Black Business Hub will help businesses start up, stabilize and scale up by offering the space, technical support and access to funds necessary to succeed.
nbc15.com
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
nbc15.com
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district at the State of the District address Tuesday night. Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is...
nbc15.com
Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
nbc15.com
Madison mayoral candidates meet for community forum
The art of forensics: How police sketches work in a digital world. As cameras position themselves from the streets to home doorbells, criminal investigators have increasingly turned to technology as evidence. Allies join the fight for justice days after released bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols. Updated: 4 hours ago. Allies...
nbc15.com
Madison-area restaurants support food pantries with ‘Mad Can’ Food Drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As pandemic-era FoodShare benefits come to an end, demand at Middleton Outreach Ministry’s food bank has more than doubled. To keep up with the need, more than 30 local restaurants are partnering with Madison-area food banks for a month-long drive. “This reduction in FoodShare benefits...
nbc15.com
Dane County promotes clean energy tax credits for area entities
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate Change is encouraging Dane County residents to embrace clean energy through the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The 2022 IRA provides $370 billion for clean energy and climate action projects, much of which will be available through tax...
nbc15.com
MMSD superintendent gives State of the District address
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district at the State of the District address Tuesday night. Dr. Carlton Jenkins told community leaders, staff and parents some of the topics he will focus on in the next year....
nbc15.com
Zippy Lube eatery on Madison's north side
The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. While many people have experienced the way music can brighten a day or heal a broken heart, one couple believes that a beautiful song can also fight disease.
nbc15.com
Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Roughly a year ago, a shooting happened outside Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is looking back at the events of January 29th, 2022, and how the city has grown through the tragedy.
nbc15.com
Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. to host fundraising ball
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. (BGCDC) invites the public to the Hearts for Helping Sneaker Ball, the organization’s first event in 2023. The fundraiser will have live music by Chicago band Hey Jimmy, a $4,000 jewelry raffle, hors d’oeuvres, casino games and both silent and live auctions.
nbc15.com
Rock County nursing program aims to combat nurse shortage
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Wisconsin healthcare facilities need to hire over 10,000 more nurses...
nbc15.com
Fitchburg businesses help provide meals after Little John’s halts contracts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Fitchburg businesses are offering a helping hand to seniors who need meals after a Dane County community kitchen was no longer able to take on the commitment. Businesses in Fitchburg, including The Great Dane, Thirsty Goat, Benvenuto’s, Kwik Trip and Oasis Café have all agreed...
nbc15.com
Learning Hands-Only CPR for February Heart Month
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how...
nbc15.com
MPD still investigating credit union robbery last week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a robbery last week at a credit union on the city’s north side. According to the MPD report, the suspect went into the UW Credit Union, in the 1400 block of Northport Drive, just north of Warner Park, around 10 a.m. on Thursday and handed the teller a note demanding money.
nbc15.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Kiko - this week’s pet of the week!. Kiko is a mischievous and silly four month old kitten. He is an orange tabby weighing about six pounds. If Kiko sounds like a good fit for you, head over to the Dane County Humane Society’s website.
Comments / 0