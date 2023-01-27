Read full article on original website
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
Rock County authorities to increase impaired driving monitoring
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force is aiming to crack down on impaired driving this month through increased traffic enforcement. From Feb. 3-4 and Feb. 17-18, Rock County law enforcement agencies will have more officers on patrol to prevent people from driving under the influence. Officers will not tolerate driving while impaired, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints, according to officials.
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances
Madison uses this brief “warm” spell to use salt on roads
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The brief (relatively) warm spell this week will give Madison’s Streets Division a brief respite and allow it to lay salt on city streets to clear the layer of compacted snow that covers them. On Thursday, crews are going to head out for a “spot-salting” effort that will see them pour salt where it is needed.
Learning Hands-Only CPR for February Heart Month
MPD: 29-year-old attempts home break-in, runs through snow without shoes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly broke into a house and fled the scene without shoes on Sunday. Shortly after 5:10 a.m. Sunday, MPD officers were dispatched to 2417 Badger Lane after a report of a burglary. The resident woke up to the suspect inside of their house wearing dark clothing, a backpack and a mask. He eventually left the home, according to officials.
Madison-area restaurants support food pantries with ‘Mad Can’ Food Drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As pandemic-era FoodShare benefits come to an end, demand at Middleton Outreach Ministry’s food bank has more than doubled. To keep up with the need, more than 30 local restaurants are partnering with Madison-area food banks for a month-long drive. “This reduction in FoodShare benefits...
Salt vs. sand use: City of Madison Streets Division weighs in
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Following a big snowfall as the Capitol City saw Saturday, some residents may be wondering why the city’s interior roadways are more snow-covered than perhaps neighboring municipalities. The answer lies within a policy the City of Madison Streets Division has been practicing for more than a decade.
Some vehicles no longer covered by Progressive, State Farm
Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. to host fundraising ball
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. (BGCDC) invites the public to the Hearts for Helping Sneaker Ball, the organization’s first event in 2023. The fundraiser will have live music by Chicago band Hey Jimmy, a $4,000 jewelry raffle, hors d’oeuvres, casino games and both silent and live auctions.
Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods
Vehicles deemed too easy to steal will no longer be covered by some of the country’s largest auto insurers. UW Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. Madison East vs...
Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Meet Kiko - this week’s pet of the week!. Kiko is a mischievous and silly four month old kitten. He is an orange tabby weighing about six pounds. If Kiko sounds like a good fit for you, head over to the Dane County Humane Society’s website.
Dane Co. newspaper delivery man accused of stealing checks
A third of respondents, meanwhile, said they’ve felt pressure from an instructor to agree with a certain viewpoint. The fundraiser started in 2016 after Gard’s father died from cancer in 2015. UPS driver credited for saving woman's life. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Wisconsin woman credits a...
Fake officers force way into Dodge Co. home, sheriff’s office reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men posing as officers searching for a homicide suspect allegedly forced their way into a resident’s home, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. The sheriff’s office explained that they responded around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, to Indian Road in the...
SSM Health donates $100K to Urban League of Greater Madison’s Black Business Hub
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health made a $100,000 donation to the Urban League of Greater Madison on Tuesday to help invest in their future Black Business Hub. The Black Business Hub will help businesses start up, stabilize and scale up by offering the space, technical support and access to funds necessary to succeed.
Village of Brooklyn couple escapes house fire unharmed
BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) – A fast-moving fire swept through a home in the Village of Brooklyn and a couple got out safely just in time. Jeff Vondra explained he was in the kitchen of his home, on Stacie Court, around 5 p.m. on Sunday, making dinner when he smelled smoke coming from the garage. He quickly realized the garage was on fire and yelled to his wife to get out of the home.
MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District
Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Roughly a year ago, a shooting happened outside Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is looking back at the events of January 29th, 2022, and how the city has grown through the tragedy.
MPD investigation into stabbing last week still ongoing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing late last week that sent a man to the hospital. The police report released Tuesday indicated officers responded to an area hospital on Thursday, around 3 p.m., after the 29-year-old man was dropped off there. MPD described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
