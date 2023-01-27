BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) – A fast-moving fire swept through a home in the Village of Brooklyn and a couple got out safely just in time. Jeff Vondra explained he was in the kitchen of his home, on Stacie Court, around 5 p.m. on Sunday, making dinner when he smelled smoke coming from the garage. He quickly realized the garage was on fire and yelled to his wife to get out of the home.

BROOKLYN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO