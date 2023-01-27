Read full article on original website
Roger Robinson
Roger Robinson, 62, of Middleport, passed away, unexpectedly, at 2:31 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 in the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio. Born April 6, 1960, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Glendon Thomas and Helen Marie Malinowski Robinson. He after thirty years of service he retired from the United States Department of Labor in Parkersburg. Roger’s final act of kindness was to give the gift of life through organ donation.
Linda Marie (White) Rapp
Linda Marie (White) Rapp, 80, of Racine, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 27th with her loving daughters and sons-in-law by her side. She was born October 13, 1942 to the late Homer Banks and Thelma (Conard) Cadle Banks Belcher. Linda was a member of the Silver Run Baptist Church, where she enjoyed helping to run the Silver Run Thrift Store as well as the Silver Run Food Pantry. Linda was a very giving, strong, independent person who stayed busy with her church; visiting her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; having game nights with her sisters; and making sure her house and large yard were always nice.
Southern Local teacher under investigation
RACINE, Ohio – The Southern Local School District and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office are investigating whether criminal charges should be brought against Adam J. Phillips, a Southern Jr./Sr. High School (7-12) math teacher. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is investigating...
