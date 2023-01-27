ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Wiggins understands Wiseman's confusion about place with Dubs

James Wiseman's Warriors future remains uncertain as the 21-year-old continues to bounce back and forth from the G League to the NBA this season. The 7-foot-1 center hasn't played since Dec. 28 and has remained on the bench over the Warriors' last 13 games. Wiseman's situation has led to confusion...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nets takeaways: C's rain 3s, set team records in blowout win

Three days of rest did wonders for the Boston Celtics as they put on a show against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. The C's led Brooklyn by 30 after a historic first quarter and didn't look back. Their 79 first-half points marked their most since 1990. From there, they cruised to a wire-to-wire 139-96 victory.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph's hilarious realization after breaking Wilt's FG record

Steph Curry is no stranger to breaking records. In fact, there aren't many records left that he already hasn't claimed. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' 128-120 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Paycom Center, Curry passed Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Warriors legend Wilt Chamberlain for most field goals made (7,217) in franchise history.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Three things to Know: Latest NBA trade rumors roundup

Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Latest NBA trade rumors roundup. We...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How Horvat to Islanders impacts Bruins ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Bo Horvat trade sweepstakes are over and the New York Islanders have won. The Vancouver Canucks announced Monday they have dealt Horvat to the Islanders in exchange for left wing Anthony Beauvillier, center prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported that the first-rounder...
ELMONT, NY
NBC Sports

Titans player shares bold way for NFL to honor Tom Brady

Tom Brady announced his retirement from football on Wednesday -- for good this time. Just like his short-lived retirement last year, the sports world responded to the news with an outpouring of emotional reactions and Brady tributes. One of the most notable reactions came from one of Brady's longtime NFL peers, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Why trading Carlo would be a mistake for Bruins in most scenarios

The Vancouver Canucks have been a popular team for NHL trade rumors and speculation all season, and that's likely to continue up until the March 3 NHL trade deadline. The Canucks have two players in particular -- star center Bo Horvat and veteran defenseman Luke Schenn -- who have been linked to contending teams in various rumors.
NBC Sports

Splash Brothers make it rain in Warriors' win vs. Thunder

Steve Kerr said he didn't have flashbacks watching Steph Curry and Klay Thompson drain 3-pointers at Paycom Center on Monday night in the Warriors' 128-120 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it was hard not to think of the past when watching the Splash Brothers shine against their old rivals.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

