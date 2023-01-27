ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.

