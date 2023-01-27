Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jim Croce: The Tragic Death of the Pop-Rock-Country Music StarHerbie J PilatoNatchitoches, LA
Update on possible Severe Weather Outbreak for January 3, 2023Limitless Production Group LLCLouisiana State
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ktalnews.com
Missing La. fire truck found, 2 juveniles arrested
Two juveniles have been arrested and released into the custody of their parents in connection to the theft of a Natchitoches Parish fire truck. Missing La. fire truck found, 2 juveniles arrested. Two juveniles have been arrested and released into the custody of their parents in connection to the theft...
Monroe man arrested for allegedly falsely reporting shooting at Pecanland Mall
On January 12, 2023, investigators of the Monroe Police Department discovered a Facebook post that mentioned a possible shooting at a local mall outlet.
Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Ouachita Parish; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to […]
Driver crashes vehicle in Ouachita Parish while under the influence; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Louisiana State Police were dispatched to LA 15 around 11:54 PM in reference to a vehicle being in a ditch. Authorities were also informed that the driver of the vehicle was asleep at the wheel. Once authorities arrived […]
City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers
City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers. Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers. Louisiana State...
kalb.com
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
kalb.com
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
kalb.com
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
tourcounsel.com
Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana
Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in...
KNOE TV8
Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hosting 6th annual peanut butter drive
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana (FBNELA) is encouraging the community to help feed those who face hunger by donating to the area-wide peanut butter drive, happening from Feb. 1 - March 31. The jars collected throughout the 6th annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter drive...
West Monroe Police Department advises residents to avoid scammers
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Several cases of money scams have been investigated by the West Monroe Police Department. Recently, scammers have been telling people that they’ve won a lottery or a Publisher’s Clearing House prize. The scammers are also instructing people to go buy gift cards and put money on them. This is a […]
Monroe City respond to shooting at Kingsway Apartments
Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: […]
Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood burglary investigation lands Monroe woman behind bars, deputies confirm
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into recent burglaries that took place in the Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood. During the investigation, deputies were informed that one of the burglary victim’s AirTag was pinging on the 100 […]
Monroe man responsible for hit-and-run incident while intoxicated, deputies say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reckless driver, which resulted in a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of Twin City Pawn Shop. According to deputies, the caller followed the suspect’s vehicle to the […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Four men arrested, investigation ongoing into burglaries, thefts in Cloutierville
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries and thefts in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The burglaries and thefts occurred in the Cloutierville area between the months of May and November 2022. Four arrests have been made in...
Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish. As authorities executed […]
Police attempting to identify woman after theft takes place at West Monroe business
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department needs assistance identifying the woman in the picture below. Detectives would like to talk to the woman about a theft that took place at a business in West Monroe, La. If you know the whereabouts of the […]
kalb.com
Former Alexandria Salvation Army major arraigned on home invasion charge
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former major of the Alexandria branch of The Salvation Army has pleaded “not guilty” to a count each of home invasion and out-of-state bail jumping. Glenn Riggs, 66, of Pineville, was arrested Feb. 16, 2020, on a charge of home invasion for...
myarklamiss.com
Ouachita Parish homeowner finds unknown individual stealing wheelbarrow from their backyard; suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Auburn Avenue on January 29, 2023, around 10:19 AM, in reference to a suspect trespassing. Police were informed that the suspect allegedly was in the homeowner’s backyard without their permission, stealing a wheelbarrow.
KNOE TV8
Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges related to drugs and extortion, according to police records. According to a search warrant, Lucas Parrish, 43, of Monroe was arrested on the charges. Parrish, who owns Clawdaddy’s Restaurant, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a search warrant was served at his home.
Comments / 0