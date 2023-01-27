ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnfield, LA

ktalnews.com

Missing La. fire truck found, 2 juveniles arrested

Two juveniles have been arrested and released into the custody of their parents in connection to the theft of a Natchitoches Parish fire truck.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother accused of threatening to burn down daughter’s home in Ouachita Parish; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office was called to Sun Valley Circle in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the caller who mentioned that her mother, 41-year-old Kristen Leigh Obier, allegedly threatened to burn down her daughter's home.
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers

Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers.
RAYVILLE, LA
kalb.com

2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: Escaped inmate captured

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
POLLOCK, LA
tourcounsel.com

Alexandria Mall | Shopping mall in Louisiana

Alexandria Mall is a shopping mall located in Alexandria, Louisiana, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Conn's, Burlington Coat Factory, and Bed Bath And Beyond as anchor stores. Built by Buddy Tudor's family-owned construction company from Pineville, Alexandria Mall opened in 1973 with JCPenney, Sears, Beall-Ladymon (a chain based in Louisiana).
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KNOE TV8

Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hosting 6th annual peanut butter drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana (FBNELA) is encouraging the community to help feed those who face hunger by donating to the area-wide peanut butter drive, happening from Feb. 1 - March 31. The jars collected throughout the 6th annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter drive
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe City respond to shooting at Kingsway Apartments

Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city's response to this crime. "The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same:
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood burglary investigation lands Monroe woman behind bars, deputies confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation into recent burglaries that took place in the Frenchman's Bend neighborhood. During the investigation, deputies were informed that one of the burglary victim's AirTag was pinging on the 100 block.
MONROE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Four men arrested, investigation ongoing into burglaries, thefts in Cloutierville

(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Detectives are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries and thefts in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The burglaries and thefts occurred in the Cloutierville area between the months of May and November 2022. Four arrests have been made.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe restaurant owner arrested for possessing meth, cocaine, and other narcotics, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted Monroe Police on an arrest and search warrant at a residence on Cliff Bullock Road in Sterlington, La. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the homeowner, 43-year-old Lucas Parrish.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe restaurant owner arrested on extortion, drug charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man has been arrested on numerous charges related to drugs and extortion, according to police records. According to a search warrant, Lucas Parrish, 43, of Monroe was arrested on the charges. Parrish, who owns Clawdaddy’s Restaurant, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a search warrant was served at his home.
MONROE, LA

