Leona Hilla
Leona Hilla, 92, of Belleview, Florida, passed away January 22, 2023, Belleview, Florida. She was the wife of the late Eugene J Hilla who predeceased her in 2010. Leona was born in Rogers City, Michigan, a daughter of the late John and Anastasia Zielinski. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, bingo, golf, puzzles, and Sudoku.
Warm Winter Sky Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Look at this beautiful warm winter sky over the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala taken from the top of 91st Street while facing west. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Two killed after car crashes into tree on County Road 464C in Marion County
A driver and passenger were killed on Tuesday evening after their vehicle crashed into a tree on County Road 464C in Marion County. Shortly before 10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 464C near the intersection of SE 99th Place in Ocklawaha. The driver was negotiating a right curve on the eastbound lane when the vehicle veered across the double yellow lines and onto the north shoulder, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Marion County school bus carrying 16 children involved in crash on SW 103rd Street
A Marion County school bus carrying 16 students was involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before the accident, a Lincoln Corsair was traveling westbound on SW 103rd Street behind the Marion County school bus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. FHP stated that the school bus...
Eugene Ross Jr.
Retired Captain Eugene Kenneth Ross of the Gainesville Police Department passed away Jan. 28, 2023. Eugene was born on August 11, 1942, to Eugene Ross and Lottie Lee Williams Ross, in Waldo, Florida. He received his education in the Alachua County School System in Gainesville. He furthered his education at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville and the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida.
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
Osprey Eating Lunch At Silver Springs State Park
This osprey was caught on camera eating lunch at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Liz Watson for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
Man arrested in Ocala after allegedly entering woman’s home through bedroom window, choking her
A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of entering her residence through a bedroom window and choking her. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to the intersection of SE 58th Avenue and Cherry Road in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Herbert Eddie Olivo, Jr. who claimed that he had been battered by the female victim inside a local residence.
Ocala Police Department loans historic badge to Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology
The historic badge belonging to the first known law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in the City of Ocala is now on display at the Marion County Museum of History and Archaeology. The Ocala Police Department agreed to loan the badge of Ocala Town Marshal Burrell Dawkins...
18-year-old motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Marion County
An 18-year-old man from Reddick died on Tuesday morning after his motorcycle collided with a sedan on NW 100th Avenue in Marion County. Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a motorcycle was traveling northbound on NW 100th Avenue and a sedan was traveling southbound on the same road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder
An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
Jane Walker Campbell
Ane Walker Campbell, 74, entered eternal rest on January 27, 2023, in Ocala, Florida following a long illness. Jane will be remembered warmly for her irresistible smile, as a world traveler, a lover of crafts and enthusiastic supporter of numerous charities and for the love she shared with her Sheltie, Cammie.
Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series returns to Webb Field in April
The City of Ocala has announced that the 2023 Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series will kick off at Webb Field on Friday, April 14. The Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series will take place at Webb Field at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Complex (1501 NW 4th Street in Ocala) every Friday, beginning on April 14 through June 23 (excluding May 26), from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Allen Granville Derby
On Saturday, December 31, 2022, Allen Granville Derby, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away suddenly at the age of seventy-six. He was born to Lois and Harry Granville Derby, and he graduated from Hampton High School in 1964. After high school he went on to serve in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
Marion County sheriff seeks help in finding woman wanted for burglary, grand theft
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate a 24-year-old woman who is wanted for burglary of an occupied dwelling and grand theft. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance with finding Kaylyn Booth.
GRIT Strength Challenge at Fort King has been canceled
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department announced earlier today that the GRIT Strength Challenge at the Fort King National Historic Landmark has been canceled. The team-based strength and fitness competition was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark, which is located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
Timothy Wayne Hall
Timothy Wayne Hall, age 57, of Reddick, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born on December 27, 1965, in Tampa, Florida a son to Andrew Wayne Hall and the late Vivian Leigh (Clark) Hall. He is survived by two sons Dustin Hall and Terry Kyle Hall, a daughter...
