Gold Flora Launches Jetfuel Strain-Specific Cured Resin Cartridges In California

Gold Flora, a vertically-integrated single-state cannabis company, announced the launch of the Jetfuel Cannabis brand of products throughout California, beginning with the introduction of strain-specific cured resin cartridges. Previously an exclusive house brand at Airfield Supply Company - a dispensary located in San Jose that Gold Flora acquired early last year – Jetfuel will now be available statewide.
