Gang member gets 9 year prison sentence for racketeering, drug offenses

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A member of the the violent Boston-based street gang, NOB, has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 22, was sentenced by a U.S. District Court Judge in Boston Wednesday to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release.

NOB is an abbreviation for the Norton/Olney/Barry streets in Dorchester. Court documents show that gang members and associates have been involved in multiple criminal activities, including murders, attempted murders, armed robberies, drug trafficking, sex trafficking and illegal firearms offenses.

According to law enforcement, Brandao was a member of the NOB gang who personally committed and supported multiple violent crimes on behalf of the gang. The Court found that he was responsible for an attempted murder and took it into consideration at sentencing.  Specifically, in November 2018, an individual was shot multiple times with a .40 caliber pistol in broad daylight near their residence in New Bedford; this individual survived their injuries.

Additionally, Brandao actively facilitated, promoted and furthered the gang’s criminal activities including publishing recordings and videos admitting to violence he and the NOB gang committed, his personal participation in gang violence, threatening rival gangs and intimidating witnesses.

Brandao is one of 10 defendants indicted together in June 2020 as part of a broader federal sweep targeting numerous NOB street gang members and associates in which 31 total defendants were charged. All of Brandao’s co-defendants have pleaded guilty to various charges and are scheduled to be sentenced in the coming months.

During the investigation, numerous contraband items were seized including 11 firearms, over one kilogram of fentanyl (including over 2,000 fentanyl pills manufactured to appear as commercial oxycodone pills), a commercial pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana and approximately $36,000 in cash.

In April 2022, Brandao pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

