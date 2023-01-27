Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Three friends from same church need kidney transplants
FRANKLIN — Among the hymns, the prayers and the faithful, three members of the Turning Point Church in Johnson County struggled with a similar health concern. All three would learn that they are experiencing kidney failure and are in need of a kidney transplant. Jane Cruzan lives in Greenwood....
wrtv.com
Franklin 2nd Grader uses crayons to draw attention to school lunch debt
FRANKLIN — Anna Farley looked at her box of crayons as a tool to make a difference. She had no interest in drawing, or coloring or writing with them. Her goal was to help friends who’s families were dealing with school lunch debt. In the Franklin Community School...
wrtv.com
Hamilton County's first cat café opens in Fishers
FISHERS — There's now a purrfect way to spend some time in Fishers. The Smitten Kitten Cat Café allows visitors to enjoy food and drinks from local businesses while playing with cats from the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Those who meet the cats can apply to adopt...
wrtv.com
'I fell in love': Westfield woman, 83, heartbroken after losing $98K in online romance scam
WESTFIELD — Pat Breitkreuz became a widow in 2020. “I was very lonely after that,” said Pat. The Westfield woman went on a dating website for older adults and met a match—a man named Lewis. "He told me he was 62, and I told him I was...
wrtv.com
Massive Indianapolis pothole causing big headache for business owner
INDIANAPOLIS — Dramatic temperature shifts are causing danger and nuisance on the roads. Potholes are opening up around Indiana. A massive pothole has formed just east of downtown Indianapolis at Washington Street and Forest Avenue. Those who work in the area say it's getting bigger by the day. On...
wrtv.com
Improvements expected to take place at the intersection of 79th and Dean Road
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is working to make improvements to what they say is a dangerous intersection at 79th Street and Dean Road. “There is a lot of delay with the four way stop, so that causes a lot of frustration with motorists,” INDY DPW Chief Engineer John Bowen told WRTV.
wrtv.com
1 dead after being found shot in apartment complex near Brebeuf Jesuit, St. Vincent Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being found shot in an apartment complex near Brebeuf Jesuit and St. Vincent Hospital. According to police, a person was located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive with gunshot wounds after being called to the scene for a person shot just after 1 p.m.
wrtv.com
Man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting near Franciscan Health
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and a woman was critically injured Tuesday night after a shooting on Indianapolis' south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of Brookfield Drive near Emerson Avenue and Stop 11 Road. That's...
wrtv.com
Plaza Drive homicide suspect arrested while out on bond
INDIANAPOLIS — A man arrested and preliminary charged in an Indianapolis homicide had gotten out of jail days before, WRTV has learned. The suspect, who has not been formally charged in the murder, was arrested on Jan. 26 for a misdemeanor charge. He posted bond the next morning. On...
wrtv.com
Man convicted of murder, other charges in connection to 2021 I-465 shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One of three suspects charged in a shooting that killed one person and seriously injured another on I-465 was found guilty Tuesday. Briean Brown was convicted of Murder, Attempted Murder and Assisting a Criminal. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on I-465 near Crawfordsville...
wrtv.com
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses. The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the...
