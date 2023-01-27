ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrtv.com

Three friends from same church need kidney transplants

FRANKLIN — Among the hymns, the prayers and the faithful, three members of the Turning Point Church in Johnson County struggled with a similar health concern. All three would learn that they are experiencing kidney failure and are in need of a kidney transplant. Jane Cruzan lives in Greenwood....
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Hamilton County's first cat café opens in Fishers

FISHERS — There's now a purrfect way to spend some time in Fishers. The Smitten Kitten Cat Café allows visitors to enjoy food and drinks from local businesses while playing with cats from the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Those who meet the cats can apply to adopt...
FISHERS, IN
wrtv.com

Massive Indianapolis pothole causing big headache for business owner

INDIANAPOLIS — Dramatic temperature shifts are causing danger and nuisance on the roads. Potholes are opening up around Indiana. A massive pothole has formed just east of downtown Indianapolis at Washington Street and Forest Avenue. Those who work in the area say it's getting bigger by the day. On...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Plaza Drive homicide suspect arrested while out on bond

INDIANAPOLIS — A man arrested and preliminary charged in an Indianapolis homicide had gotten out of jail days before, WRTV has learned. The suspect, who has not been formally charged in the murder, was arrested on Jan. 26 for a misdemeanor charge. He posted bond the next morning. On...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy