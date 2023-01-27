ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Democratic senators outraged over rifle marketed to children

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JD2Ui_0kSlA42j00

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are among a group of Democrat lawmakers who say they are outraged over a rifle that’s marketed to children.

They’re calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate and take action against the Chicago-based company, Wee One Tactical.

The company manufactures the JR-15 rifle, described as 20% smaller than the standard AR-15 and able to hold 5- or 10-round magazines.

On its website, the weapon is promoted as “Geared toward smaller enthusiasts.”

“We need the FTC to act,” Duckworth said Thursday. “They must begin the investigation because every minute that we let parasitic companies like this try to trick our babies into buying and asking to be bought weapons of war, we risk witnessing another classroom turning into a massacre.”

In a statement, Wee One Tactical said, “The JR-15 .22 caliber youth training rifle is for adults who wish to supervise the safe introduction of hunting and shooting sports to the next generation of responsible gun owners.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois GOP calling for oversight in budget process

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois House Republicans are calling for more oversight and transparency in the state’s budget process. That includes hearings on the state budget and briefings to lawmakers on the budget. They also want to see more balanced budgets. House Minority Leader Tony McCombie said that Republicans want to work with Democrats to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How old is too old to have a baby?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Childbirth is thought by many to be one of life’s greatest miracles, but is there an age when that miracle can become a disaster. The average age that a woman gives birth in the U.S. is 26.2 years old, according to The World Factbook. While it is not unheard of for […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How old is too old to shovel snow?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Police believe that 23-year-old Michael Latham of Aurora lost control of the vehicle before it crashed into the pond at S. Eola Road and Autumn Grove Circle. The car was upside down and partially submerged when police […]
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Walgreens employee accused of stealing $25K

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tajanae Glass, 22, has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the Walgreens store where she worked. According to Cherry Valley Police, Glass was caught by the loss prevention manager at the store at 2404 S. Perryville Road on Tuesday, January 31st. The witness told police that Glass had […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is Illinois expecting a major earthquake?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — With February being National Earthquake Awareness Month, the Illinois Emergency Management System believes it is a great time to remind Illinoisians to prepare for a potential earthquake. “Illinois sits between the New Madrid Fault Zone and the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone,” explained Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “I […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy