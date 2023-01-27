ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

Update: I-81 South reopened following multiple-vehicle crash

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Interstate 81 in Watertown is closed as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to a crash involving several vehicles, including tractor trailers. I-81 South is closed between Exit 45 and Exit 44. Some details regarding the accidents were posted to the Red...
WATERTOWN, NY

