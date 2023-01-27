Read full article on original website
Gouverneur Central School District may soon use remote learning during snow days
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Gouverneur Central School District may soon have a different plan during snow days. The Gouverneur Central School District now has the option to use fully remote instruction in place of snow days, according to a press release from District Superintendent Jacquelyn Kelly. As of...
Lake effect snow warning in effect for parts of Jefferson, Lewis counties
NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A lake effect snow warning is in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region. Heave lake effect snow is expected with accumulations of up to 10 inches. The most snowfall is expected in south-central Jefferson and western Lewis counties.
Update: I-81 South reopened following multiple-vehicle crash
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Interstate 81 in Watertown is closed as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to a crash involving several vehicles, including tractor trailers. I-81 South is closed between Exit 45 and Exit 44. Some details regarding the accidents were posted to the Red...
