BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville reopened Tuesday afternoon after being temporarily closed for several hours because of a water line break, according to its Facebook page. The location made the announcement of the closured on its social media at 12:19 p.m. It later announced it would reopen at 5 The post Isle of Capri Casino reopens after water line break closed it for hours appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

BOONVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO