Dan Quinn out for Cardinals as HC as he returns as Cowboys' DC

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have one less candidate to be their next head coach. Dan Quinn, whom they interviewed twice to replace Kliff Kingsbury, will not seek any more head coaching positions.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Quinn informed teams interested in him as a head coach that he was returning to the Cowboys for another season.

According to Ed Werder, Quinn felt like there was “unfinished business” in Dallas. “My complete focus is helping the team play championship ball in 2023,” he told Werder.

Quinn was one of eight known candidates for the Cardinals and the only one known to have reached a second interview.

He was scheduled to meet with the Indianapolis Colts and had also interviewed with the Denver Broncos.

Former Colts head coach Frank Reich, whom the Cardinals also interviewed for their vacancy, was announced as the Carolina Panthers’ head coach.

That leaves six candidates for the Cardinals to consider.

