Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
mysaline.com
Assault, Possession, and Endangering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02012023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Police searching for missing Sherwood man
SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
Conway police working car crash on railroad crossing
Conway police said that they are working a crash that happened on a railroad crossing Tuesday afternoon.
mysaline.com
Interfering and Battering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01312023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
One man dead after Saturday morning collision in Pulaski County
A man is dead after being struck by a car early Saturday morning in rural Pulaski County.
KTLO
Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking
HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
Conway family continues search for teenage daughter weeks after she went missing
A Conway family is still searching for their 14-year-old daughter who went missing nearly two weeks ago.
FBI warns of virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking Arkansans
The FBI field office in Little Rock has issued a warning about a virtual kidnapping scheme targeting Spanish-speaking citizens in Arkansas.
Pine Bluff police searching for 20-year-old capital murder suspect
Pine Bluff police are currently searching for a 20-year-old man who is wanted for capital murder and aggravated robbery. According to authorities, David Burnett is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of Demarcuz Scott, in what was the first homicide that the city saw since September of 2022. Pine...
thv11.com
Conway parents plead for missing daughter to return home
It has been two weeks since a Conway teenager walked away from her school— and vanished. Though her parents haven't given up hope and are still looking to find he.
Icy highways impact truck drivers on Interstate 40
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Winter conditions slammed Arkansas on Tuesday; and while some people are opting to stay off the roads, truck drivers have to brave the elements to deliver their loads. Fuel pumps have stayed busy along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. "Nobody needs to be...
Two Little Rock police officers on leave after fatal shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department announced that two officers are now on administrative leave after a person was fatally shot during an overnight incident on W. 18th. According to police, the incident took place around 1:23 a.m. on Thursday at the 2100 block of W....
Ambulance crews get critical support to help handle tough calls
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Television shows make us think we know what saving a life with CPR looks like, but then Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's heart stopped on the football field and led some of the most fearsome grown men in the world to weep at the sight.
ARDOT crews shift resources help out smaller towns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our state has been hit hard with wintry weather for the past couple of days. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said that in terms of keeping the road conditions favorable, Tuesday night went as expected. With a third round of winter weather on its way,...
Little Rock mayor promises transparent policing in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following the release of video footage showing the violent beating that claimed Tyre Nichols' life, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued a statement promising transparent policing.
Emergency shelter opens in Little Rock due to freezing temps, what those staying there have to say
As temperatures drop below freezing, the City of Little Rock and The Van are making sure everyone has a warm place to rest their head.
