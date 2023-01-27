ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

THV11

Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck. According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30...
BENTON, AR
mysaline.com

Assault, Possession, and Endangering in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 02012023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
THV11

Police searching for missing Sherwood man

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing person. Matthew Bienvenu was reported missing on January 30 and was last seen at his job 10 days prior on January 20. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact...
SHERWOOD, AR
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to over 8 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Jan. 27 to 97 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Icy highways impact truck drivers on Interstate 40

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Winter conditions slammed Arkansas on Tuesday; and while some people are opting to stay off the roads, truck drivers have to brave the elements to deliver their loads. Fuel pumps have stayed busy along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. "Nobody needs to be...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

ARDOT crews shift resources help out smaller towns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our state has been hit hard with wintry weather for the past couple of days. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said that in terms of keeping the road conditions favorable, Tuesday night went as expected. With a third round of winter weather on its way,...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

