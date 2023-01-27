Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard starting for Clippers on Tuesday, Nicolas Batum coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Kennard will get the start on Tuesday with Nicolas Batum moving to the bench. Our models expect Kennard to play 22.1 minutes against the Bulls. Kennard's Tuesday projection includes 8.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Simmons will miss his third straight game with left knee soreness. Expect Seth Curry to play an expanded role on Wednesday versus a Boston team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Curry's current Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Robert Williams (ankle) on Wednesday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. After sitting out on Saturday with a left ankle sprain, Williams will make his return on Wednesday night. In 28.9 expected minutes versus a Nets' unit ranked 11th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) cleared, starting Wednesday for Magic
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Carter was previously listed as questionable, but he has been cleared to play and will make another start. The 23-year-old didn't miss a game in January and averaged 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 1.3 3-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest.
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Powell will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Powell to score 21.0 FanDuel points. Powell's Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Boston's Grant Williams operating bench role on Wednesday night
Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Boston's starter. In 23.0 expected minutes, our models project Grant Williams to score 15.6 FanDuel points. Grant Williams' projection includes 7.4 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Trae Young (ankle) starting for Atlanta on Wednesday, Aaron Holiday coming off the bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday with Aaron Holiday moving back to the bench. Our models expect Young to play 34.6 minutes against the Suns. Young's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable for Denver on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Warriors on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.8 minutes against Golden State. Gordon's Thursday...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke coming off the bench for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Clarke will move to the bench on Wednesday with Xavier Tillman entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Clarke to play 28.2 minutes against Portland. Clarke's Wednesday projection includes 13.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (ankle) active on Tuesday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Vincent will suit up in a second unit role after the 26-year old was listed with right ankle inflammation. In 19.5 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 13.2 FanDuel points. Vincent's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Nets' T.J. Warren (shin) out again on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (shin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Warren continues to deal with a shin injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Boston. His next chance to play will come against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Warren is averaging...
numberfire.com
Tari Eason coming off Rockets' bench on Wednesday
Houston Rockets power forward Tari Eason is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Eason will play with Houston's second unit after Alperen Sengun was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.4 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Eason to score 17.2 FanDuel points. Eason's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (knee) available on Wednesday night
San Antonio Spurs forward Josh Richardson (knee) is active for Wednesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Richardson will make his return to the court after 29-year old was sidelined three games with left knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Kings' team ranked 21st in defensive rating, our models project Richardson to score 22.8 FanDuel points.
