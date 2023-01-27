ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSLS

Special Olympics recognizes local schools for inclusion initiatives

SALEM, Va. – The 2023 New River Polar Plunge is less than one month away, as plungers prepare to be freezin’ for a reason to support the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Schools in Southwest Virginia are also involved in spreading Special Olympics’ message of inclusion...
SALEM, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

New trail set for Craig, Botetourt counties

New funding is helping make a long-time dream trail a reality in Craig County. The Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority projects singled out by the General Assembly to receive funding. The trail will run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County, all the way to Eagle...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Rockbridge County expands emergency services to overnight hours

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County is expanding its emergency services. The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the creation of three more positions, and those people will be trained in both fire and EMS. Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue Chief Nathan Ramsey said this will allow the county to have...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School

In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City leaders work to tackle homelessness in the area

ROANOKE, Va. – Building connections is top of mind for Roanoke City leaders. During a community forum on homelessness Sunday afternoon, city council members came together with the heads of homeless service providers across the valley. Pam Milkowski is the healthcare service manager of the Fralin Free Clinic. She...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Dream of being your own boss? Sign up for the Gauntlet

Vinton – If you have an idea to start your own business, or already have a business you are looking to expand, registration is now open for the 9th annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition hosted by the Advancement Foundation in Vinton. The Gauntlet is Virginia’s Largest Business Program...
VINTON, VA
WHSV

Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WSLS

Feb. 1, 2023 Picture of the Day

Thanks to Patty Lovelace for sending today’s Picture of the Day from Salem. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Salem Homeless Program exceeds expectations

SALEM, Va. – Thanks to the Salem Homeless Program, 125 veterans now have permanent homes, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In the announcement made on Monday, officials said Virginia’s nationwide goal was to house 38,000 veterans experiencing homelessness in 2022 and that the Salem Homeless Program exceeded the goal by providing 125 permanent housing placements to veterans experiencing homelessness.
SALEM, VA

