WSLS
Virginia Military Institute students donate to Lexington, Rockbridge County schools
LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute students are giving back to local schools. The rats, also known as freshmen, gathered over 700 school supplies to donate to kids in need at Lexington City and Rockbridge County Schools. The donation was a part of their “Rat Unity” event. They started...
WSLS
Roanoke Valley students attend Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase
SALEM, Va. – Finding a career path can sometimes be difficult for students but businesses in the Roanoke Valley are looking to give them a sneak peek into their fields of work. The Student Registered Apprenticeship program gives students across the Commonwealth the chance to work toward credentials associated...
WSLS
Special Olympics recognizes local schools for inclusion initiatives
SALEM, Va. – The 2023 New River Polar Plunge is less than one month away, as plungers prepare to be freezin’ for a reason to support the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Schools in Southwest Virginia are also involved in spreading Special Olympics’ message of inclusion...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
WSLS
Sharon Elementary School reopens for classes Monday after thorough cleaning
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Sharon Elementary School in Clifton Forge will reopen to students Monday, January 30 after an issue with rodents forced the school to close on Friday. School officials say they brought in a licensed exterminator to help remove the rodents, adding that the building was also thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
WSLS
Meet February’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: The Harrison Museum of African American Culture
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a new month so you know what that means: it’s time to choose a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient. This February, each time we are right on the money with our weather forecast, we will donate to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.
WSLS
‘He brings a lot of joy’: Roanoke College Athletic Training Clinic gets therapy dog
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke College Athletic Training Clinic is adding a four-legged friend to its team. Milo, an adorable dog who has already stolen the hearts of many, is coming to Roanoke College as a student-athlete wellness supporter. As he takes on his first season at Roanoke College,...
WSLS
New trail set for Craig, Botetourt counties
New funding is helping make a long-time dream trail a reality in Craig County. The Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority projects singled out by the General Assembly to receive funding. The trail will run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County, all the way to Eagle...
WSLS
Rockbridge County expands emergency services to overnight hours
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County is expanding its emergency services. The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the creation of three more positions, and those people will be trained in both fire and EMS. Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue Chief Nathan Ramsey said this will allow the county to have...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Massive in-school brawl at Charlottesville High School
In what is becoming an all-to-common occurrence, a group of Charlottesville High School (CHS) students engaged in a brutal melee earlier today. The fight, which took place in the school’s main lobby area, involved an estimated 30 students and an unknown number of staff and faculty (who acted to disburse the combatants).
cbs19news
Victim of weekend shooting was member of group working to reduce gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An organization that aims to reduce gun violence on Charlottesville’s streets is mourning one of its own, who was killed in a weekend shooting. Eldridge Vandrew Smith was found in a parked SUV on Grove Street on Saturday night. He was a member of...
WSLS
Roanoke City leaders work to tackle homelessness in the area
ROANOKE, Va. – Building connections is top of mind for Roanoke City leaders. During a community forum on homelessness Sunday afternoon, city council members came together with the heads of homeless service providers across the valley. Pam Milkowski is the healthcare service manager of the Fralin Free Clinic. She...
Augusta Free Press
Evicted: Waynesboro’s homeless population served trespassing orders for Tent City
Waynesboro’s homeless population living in Tent City on Essex Avenue has been ordered to vacate the premises with one week to find another location to call home. According to a statement attributed to the Waynesboro Police Department, the department was asked to assist the property owner with individuals trespassing on private property.
WSET
'Hoping for closure': 18-year-old identified after deadly car crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday Virginia State Police identified the latest victim found from a submerged car accident in December which left five dead, one of whom is still missing. On January 27, divers recovered the body of Myson Sylvestre. One other person is still missing as...
WSLS
Dream of being your own boss? Sign up for the Gauntlet
Vinton – If you have an idea to start your own business, or already have a business you are looking to expand, registration is now open for the 9th annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition hosted by the Advancement Foundation in Vinton. The Gauntlet is Virginia’s Largest Business Program...
WSLS
Accused MS-13 gang member gets maximum sentence in 2017 death of Lynchburg teen
BEDFORD, Va. – An accused MS-13 gang member has received the maximum sentence for his part in the 2017 death of a Lynchburg teenager. Josue Coreas-Ventura was sentenced to two life sentences plus ten years to all be served consecutively, with credit received for time already served. On March...
WHSV
Name of driver killed in White Hill Road wreck released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people involved in the crash that killed one person near Stuarts Draft on January 29. According to the VSP, a 2016 Ford F-350 was heading south on White Hill Road when it reportedly crossed...
WSLS
Feb. 1, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Patty Lovelace for sending today’s Picture of the Day from Salem. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
WSLS
Treehouse Tavern brings family-friendly atmosphere, family-style food back to Bent Mountain
BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. – Bent Mountain is a unique place - most often known for its wild weather. One family is putting it back on the map through its food too. That family is the Markhams. Husband and wife duo, Scott and Lee, began embarking on a search to open a family-style restaurant, and Tree House Tavern fell into their laps within the past year.
WSLS
Salem Homeless Program exceeds expectations
SALEM, Va. – Thanks to the Salem Homeless Program, 125 veterans now have permanent homes, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. In the announcement made on Monday, officials said Virginia’s nationwide goal was to house 38,000 veterans experiencing homelessness in 2022 and that the Salem Homeless Program exceeded the goal by providing 125 permanent housing placements to veterans experiencing homelessness.
