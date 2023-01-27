ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments

KFVS12

Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker to end COVID-19 public health emergency in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced that the state-wide COVID-19 disaster emergency will end on May 11. According to a release from the Office of Governor JB Pritzker, the end of the public health emergency will align the state with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Local insurance expert talks what’s covered after an accident

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sliding on ice can be a scary and frustrating situation. And after an ice-related wreck, you may wonder if your car insurance will completely cover the damage. AAA said they have received an influx of auto insurance claims due to the recent winter storm. Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
SIKESTON, MO

