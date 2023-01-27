Read full article on original website
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
Gov. Pritzker to end COVID-19 public health emergency in Ill.
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced that the state-wide COVID-19 disaster emergency will end on May 11. According to a release from the Office of Governor JB Pritzker, the end of the public health emergency will align the state with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency.
Local insurance expert talks what’s covered after an accident
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sliding on ice can be a scary and frustrating situation. And after an ice-related wreck, you may wonder if your car insurance will completely cover the damage. AAA said they have received an influx of auto insurance claims due to the recent winter storm. Missouri...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes. The roadway was reopened Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation travel map at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, January 30, both lanes were closed. The Missouri...
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Ill., some are still chipping their way out
HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - The main roads may be cleared, but parking lots and sidewalks are still covered in ice. Some residents in southern Illinois are still chipping away from yesterday’s storm. Thomas Shanahan has been clearing properties since Monday night. He said he worked from 6 p.m. on...
First Alert: Snow, sleet, freezing rain possible this afternoon, evening
(KFVS) - A couple more rounds of winter weather is on the way. The next round moves late this afternoon and evening with a quick shot of more snow, sleet and freezing rain. The type of precipitation depends on how far north or south you are. The best chance for...
