They finally got the guy. How many more are there doing the same thing. The government should actually take the time and check all PPP loans. It's good he got caught for ripping off the tax payers money.
Throw the thief in state or federal prison and take everything he has for the troubles. This is what’s wrong with America. We need to punish people. He knew what he was doing.
How about going after those in the government doing inside trading and making millions like Pelosi there was no way she should be worth 100 million on her salary. Nobody does anything it’s sickening yet they hire 87,000 IRS agents to go after the middle class which is sickening.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
