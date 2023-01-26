ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Cardinals' HC target Frank Reich hired by Panthers

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have lost out on a potential candidate to replace Kliff Kingsbury as head coach. The Carolina Panthers announced they hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to be their head coach.

He got the job over interim head coach Steve Wilks, who took over head coaching duties after Matt Rhile was fired during the season.

The Cardinals interviewed Reich last week on Tuesday. His was the first known interview the Cardinals had for their head coaching job.

Reich gets a four-year contract with Carolina.

With eight originally known candidates, with Reich landing with the Panthers and Dan Quinn returning to the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator, Arizona now has six potential candidates remaining.

