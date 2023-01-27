Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Waterford woman charged, accused of hitting husband with vehicle during argument after they left barSan HeraldBurlington, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
49th and Luscher shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. It happened near 49th and Luscher around 8:20 a.m. The 33-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to...
WISN
Woman charged in fatal car crash that killed 1-year-old in Milwaukee
On Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately 11 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a crash on N. 35th Street and W. Hope Avenue that killed 13-month-old Zarion Robinson. According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Antwineesha M. Burse was driving the car without a valid driver's license. "Knowing that she...
WISN
Family: baby's mother gave woman a ride before deadly stolen car crash
MILWAUKEE — The family of a baby killed in a stolen car wreck shed new details on who stole the car the baby was in. Police said 13-month-old Zarion Robinson died early Saturday morning at a hospital, hours after they say a woman stole the car he was in and crashed it.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man in stable condition, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. It happened around 10:10 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man pleads guilty; accused of placing hand on man's neck
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused a 24-year-old man of stealing his neighbor's bike. The incident occurred near 25th and Becher in Milwaukee on Oct. 10, 2022. The 24-year-old man, who has special needs, denied the theft. Police say Walczykowski detained the 24-year-old Milwaukee man – in part, by grabbing his neck.
Woman charged; 1-year-old killed after suspect steals car, crashes
The family of one-year-old Zarion Robinson says they're still hurting as they held a heartbreaking vigil for the child whose life was taken way too soon.
WISN
Milwaukee man accused of strangling dog, beating girlfriend
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of strangling a dog Monday during an argument with his girlfriend. Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Antonio Rivera Jr. with animal mistreatment and domestic abuse. According to the criminal complaint, while the couple was arguing, the woman's 2-year-old pug, Yoda, became agitated and started...
WISN
Franklin man accused of killing South American girlfriend, putting body in suitcase
FRANKLIN, Wis. — A Franklin man is accused of killing his South American girlfriend and disposing her body in a suitcase. On Jan. 22, Colombian authorities say John Poulos, of Franklin, killed 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios. The two reportedly met on a dating app. The details of the killing are...
37% of police chases in 2022 resulted in an arrest, MPD data shows
The Milwaukee Police Department arrested suspects in 37% of its police chases in 2022. MPD shared data with TMJ4, breaking down the number of police pursuits last year.
WISN
Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man killed in crash with stolen vehicle, suspects fled scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
WISN
Elderly man dies from shooting injuries suffered in August
MILWAUKEE — A family member contacted WISN 12 to confirm that Ivory Mallory died on Friday from shooting injuries suffered in August. Ivory's wife, Shirley Sue Mallory, was killed in the shooting near 22nd and Center streets on Aug. 24. She was 82 years old. Ivory's sister-in-law and a family friend were also shot.
Man dies after driver in stolen car runs red light, crashes near 27th and Vliet
A 65-year-old Milwaukee man died Monday after police say the car he was in was struck by a driver in a stolen car who was speeding and ran a red light.
CBS 58
2nd suspect charged in connection to fatal Christmas Eve shooting on city's south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A second suspect is now facing charges in connection to the homicide of a Milwaukee mother on Christmas Eve. Eighteen-year-old Raymond King of West Allis is charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime and two counts first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime.
715newsroom.com
Inmate Death Under Investigation
We’re getting a few more answers about the Milwaukee man who died in his cell in the Waukesha County Jail last week. The sheriff’s office yesterday identified the man as 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. He died on January 17th, one day after he was arrested during a traffic stop. Guards say they found him in his cell, by himself, and said there were no obvious signs of how he died. The case remains under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
WISN
Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery
GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
WISN
Duplex fire: Two women forced to jump from second story to safety
MILWAUKEE — An early morning duplex fire near Milwaukee's northwest side leaves two families without a home. The back corner of the house near 57th Street and Birch Avenue was charred. The noise from crews working to put out the flames alerted neighbor Wang Yang-Heu, who urgently rushed over...
Comments / 9