Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

49th and Luscher shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. It happened near 49th and Luscher around 8:20 a.m. The 33-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman charged in fatal car crash that killed 1-year-old in Milwaukee

On Friday, Jan. 27, at approximately 11 p.m., the Milwaukee Police Department responded to a crash on N. 35th Street and W. Hope Avenue that killed 13-month-old Zarion Robinson. According to the criminal complaint, 31-year-old Antwineesha M. Burse was driving the car without a valid driver's license. "Knowing that she...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Jan. 31. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened near Teutonia and Locust around 11:12 p.m. Police say a 51-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man in stable condition, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. It happened around 10:10 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man pleads guilty; accused of placing hand on man's neck

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused a 24-year-old man of stealing his neighbor's bike. The incident occurred near 25th and Becher in Milwaukee on Oct. 10, 2022. The 24-year-old man, who has special needs, denied the theft. Police say Walczykowski detained the 24-year-old Milwaukee man – in part, by grabbing his neck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man accused of strangling dog, beating girlfriend

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of strangling a dog Monday during an argument with his girlfriend. Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Antonio Rivera Jr. with animal mistreatment and domestic abuse. According to the criminal complaint, while the couple was arguing, the woman's 2-year-old pug, Yoda, became agitated and started...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Son accused of shooting, killing father behind the wheel

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and killing his father while his father was driving. Prosecutors charged Tra-Von Barnes, 27, with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. According to a criminal complaint, police found Garfield Barnes in a car that had hit a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Elderly man dies from shooting injuries suffered in August

MILWAUKEE — A family member contacted WISN 12 to confirm that Ivory Mallory died on Friday from shooting injuries suffered in August. Ivory's wife, Shirley Sue Mallory, was killed in the shooting near 22nd and Center streets on Aug. 24. She was 82 years old. Ivory's sister-in-law and a family friend were also shot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
715newsroom.com

Inmate Death Under Investigation

We’re getting a few more answers about the Milwaukee man who died in his cell in the Waukesha County Jail last week. The sheriff’s office yesterday identified the man as 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. He died on January 17th, one day after he was arrested during a traffic stop. Guards say they found him in his cell, by himself, and said there were no obvious signs of how he died. The case remains under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Reason for Grafton house explosion still a mystery

GRAFTON, Wis. — "This has got to be one of the biggest challenges anybody's ever gonna face, so amazing, it's just amazing," Cheri Hipenbecker told WISN 12 News Tuesday of her elderly parents survival. Hipenbecker spoke exclusively to WISN 12 News the day after her parents, Mary and Jack...
GRAFTON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Police Breaking News – Tue, 31 Jan 2023

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on 01/30/23 at about 10:10pm in the 4500 block of W. Fond Du Lac Ave. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Duplex fire: Two women forced to jump from second story to safety

MILWAUKEE — An early morning duplex fire near Milwaukee's northwest side leaves two families without a home. The back corner of the house near 57th Street and Birch Avenue was charred. The noise from crews working to put out the flames alerted neighbor Wang Yang-Heu, who urgently rushed over...
MILWAUKEE, WI

