We’re getting a few more answers about the Milwaukee man who died in his cell in the Waukesha County Jail last week. The sheriff’s office yesterday identified the man as 34-year-old Randy Glenn Jr. He died on January 17th, one day after he was arrested during a traffic stop. Guards say they found him in his cell, by himself, and said there were no obvious signs of how he died. The case remains under investigation.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO