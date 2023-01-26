Read full article on original website
Virginia Announces 2023 Football Schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference released the 2023 football schedules for its member institutions today (Jan. 30). Virginia’s slate features 12 regular-season games, including six home games and a neutral site contest. Starting times for all contests, and the home games designated for Homecomings and Family Weekend, will be announced at a later date.
No. 1 Virginia Blanks Princeton in ITA Kickoff Finale
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia men’s tennis team (6-0) picked up a 4-0 victory against Princeton (1-3) in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Sunday (Jan. 29) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. With the victory, the Cavaliers earn a spot in the 16-team...
Spring Game Set for April 15 at Scott Stadium
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia announced today (Jan. 30) the Cavalier football program will host its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 15 at Scott Stadium. Admission to the event will be free and open to the public. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
No. 6 Virginia Hangs on at Syracuse, 67-62
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Despite giving up 12 straight points in the second half, No. 6 Virginia (17-3, 9-2 ACC) held on to win its seventh straight game in a 67-62 decision over Syracuse (13-10, 6-6 ACC) at the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night (Jan. 30). The Cavaliers’ seventh straight...
Danals, Stewart Take Titles To Lead Virginia At App State Open
BOONE, N.C. – Hadyn Danals and Hudson Stewart both claimed individual titles to lead a group of eight placewinners for Virginia at the App State Open on Saturday (Jan. 28). Danals claimed the title at 184 pounds, while Stewart claimed the title at 174 pounds. Danals went 4-0 on...
Surging Hoos Take Another Step Forward
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — They know they’re building momentum and piling up victories, Jayden Gardner said, but he and his University of Virginia basketball teammates are focusing on other things. “We’re not keeping track of the winning streak,” Gardner told reporters Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena. “We’re...
No. 7 Virginia Battles Syracuse on Big Monday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 7 Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) travels to Syracuse (13-9, 6-5 ACC) for a Big Monday (Jan. 30) contest at JMA Wireless Dome. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. For Openers. • No. 7 Virginia (16-3) is second in the ACC at 8-2, while...
