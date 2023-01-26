ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Denton County rep. files 'most aggressive attempts' to remove explicit books from school libraries

 4 days ago
State Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, speaks to guests during the Lincoln Reagan Dinner at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Texas Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, filed a bill in the Texas Legislature on Thursday that would require a parent or guardian’s written permission for their child to access “sexually relevant” material from their public school library.

The bill would also crack down on the companies selling materials to school districts and open-enrollment charter schools, requiring vendors to rate books as being sexually explicit or sexually relevant. The law would also require book vendors to start providing the state a list of materials they rated as sexually explicit or sexually relevant and sold to a school in the previous year.

sharon
4d ago

The more they do this sort of thing, the more the forbidden is attractive. And, just who determines what books are inappropriate?That is what the Nazis did in WWII, we do not ban books in this country!

Denton, TX
