Beverly Hills, CA

Kate Chastain And Brandi Glanville Had A Spin-off In The Works Before Kate’s Pregnancy

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
Below Deck alum Kate Chastain and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville met on the set of Peacock’s The Traitors . And a new Bravo friendship was born!

This dynamic duo was about to work on a new project together. Page Six shared the details. “I would be lying if I said some [NBCUniversal] executives didn’t already throw that out across the table,” Kate said on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

“It was a thing but then I had to go get pregnant,” the former chief stated. Kate announced her pregnancy in December 2022.

Kate said that her “greatest gift” from doing The Traitors was her relationship with Brandi . I want to stay at that castle in Scotland. Just saying.

“She texts me pretty much every day. If I read off the texts that I get from Brandi , they would go viral,” the expectant mom said. “She is the funniest human I’ve ever met. She’s also so intelligent and so kind.”

Kate wasn’t always a Brandi fan when she was on RHOBH . Brandi held a diamond from 2012 until 2015. “I’ve watched her over the years, and I’m embarrassed to say I didn’t get the glory that was Brandi Glanville ,” Kate remarked. “But I feel like … this is her moment. She’s becoming the queen of Peacock and I love to see it.”

Brandi appeared on Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club . And she packed plenty of drama in her suitcase.

Brandi and several of her co-stars from Season 2 of RHUGT are back for Season 4 . And the group is headed to Marrakech, Morocco. Vicki Gunvalson from Real Housewives of Orange County has her ticket. Real Housewives of Atlanta peaches Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille are also making the trip.

Real Housewives of New Jersey legend Caroline Manzo and Real Housewives of New York alum Alex McCord signed up. Former RHOBH cast member Camille Grammer is also filming.

Brandi prepped for RHUGT by coming for Alex . Then she said that she and Camille have some “ Twitter beefs to squash .” Pass the popcorn, please.

“I want to know why the hashtag #JusticeForBrandi hasn’t been more popular,” Kate said. She was referencing Brandi’s label as the “villain” on RHOBH .

She continued, “ Brandi Glanville deserves a win. She has dealt with so much on every show,” Kate stated. “She deserves her due flowers, totally.”

Kate hinted that her show with Brandi would be similar to Sonja Morgan and Luann De Lesseps’ upcoming show. Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake is a take on city slickers living in small-town America. The title makes me nauseous.

“I don’t know if we have to go get a baby seat for the RV or maybe just pause it for a little bit,” Kate remarked. “But I would be shocked if at some stage down the road, there wasn’t some kind of Brandi and Kate reunion with a camera involved.”

But Kate is also eyeing a spot on RHUGT . “Frankly, I would like to say, ‘What do I have to do to qualify for Girls Trip?’” she commented. “I’m a girl, I like vacations. Let’s go.”

TELL US- SHOULD KATE BE ALLOWED TO JOIN RHUGT AT SOME POINT? WOULD YOU WATCH A SHOW STARRING BRANDI AND KATE? DID YOU WATCH THE TRAITORS?

