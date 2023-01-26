ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Indigenous land rights help protect Brazil's forests

By Marlowe HOOD, Miguel SCHINCARIOL, Valentin RAKOVSKY
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XK9hy_0kSl92hf00
An Indigenous child from a Guarani tribe in the Pico de Jaragua national reserve, Sao Paulo /AFP/File

Territories in Brazil's fragmented Atlantic Forest where Indigenous peoples enjoy secure land rights have seen measurably less deforestation than similar areas in which land tenure is weak or non-existent, researchers reported Thursday.

The findings, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, are the first to quantify the benefits of enhanced Indigenous land rights for Brazil's tropical rainforests, and add to a growing body of peer-reviewed literature highlighting more broadly the advantages of Indigenous stewardship.

"Even in highly developed and heavily deforested areas, granting land tenure to Indigenous peoples significantly improved forest outcomes," including less tree loss and more reforestation, lead author Rayna Benzeev, a researcher at the University of Colorado Boulder, told AFP.

"Each year after tenure was formalised, there was, on average, a 0.77 percent increase in forest cover compared to untenured lands," she added.

"That can add up over decades."

The Atlantic Forest -- Brazil's second-largest rainforest after the Amazon, stretching along 3,000 kilometres (1,860 miles) of coastline -- has been decimated by centuries of urbanisation, agriculture, logging and mining. It is home to 70 percent of the country's population, including Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Only 12 percent of original forest area remains intact, versus about 80 percent for the Amazon.

Benzeev and colleagues looked at data on changes in forest cover and land tenure in 129 Atlantic Forest indigenous territories between 1985 and 2019.

They compared tree loss and reforestation within territories before and after land rights were granted, as well as across territories with different degrees of land tenure.

"Indigenous lands with tenure showed a reduction in deforestation and increase in reforestation compared to lands that didn't have secure legal rights," said Benzeev, writing from Brazil's Atlantic Forest, where she is sharing her findings with Indigenous leaders.

Jera Poty Mirim, a Guarani leader in the Tenonde Pora Indigenous Territory, said the study confirmed what Indigenous people already knew.

"Even before we reached the final step in obtaining recognition of strong rights to our lands, our people began to take care of our forests and to plant the traditional food crops of the Guarani," she told journalists this week.

- An ongoing challenge -

"But wherever communities have secure rights we can protect our forests better and invite partners to support our work to reforest the land destroyed by others."

On paper, Brazil provides robust legal protections for Indigenous rights. But in reality lax enforcement coupled with corruption has fuelled deforestation and illegal expropriation.

In the Atlantic Forest, encroachment by land grabbers, squatters and extractive industries -- whether mining or logging -- "remains an ongoing challenge for land defenders", the report's authors noted.

Those pressures surged during the administration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who stepped down on January 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oekQZ_0kSl92hf00
Greenhouse gas emissions from tree cover loss in Brazil since 2001 /AFP

Incoming President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to reverse those trends, and has set 2030 as a target for reaching zero deforestation.

"Titling the lands of Indigenous people is crucial if we want to guarantee the end of deforestation and preserve the global climate in balance," Paulo Moutinho, a senior scientist at Brazil's Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM) and fellow at the Woodwell Climate Research Center, told AFP, commenting on the study.

The stakes for protecting the Amazon basin, the world's largest tropical biome, are both local and global.

Climate change coupled with forest destruction are pushing the Amazon basin toward a "tipping point" where it will shift from a tropical forest to a savannah-like state.

From 2000 to 2020, Brazil experienced a net loss of more than 20 million hectares of forest, or about six percent of total tree cover, according to Global Forest Watch.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

In Brazil's Amazon, malnourished Yanomami children get needed care

In a hospital in Brazil's Amazon, half a dozen Yanomami children are dozing in blue hammocks.  Most of the Yanomami children, who are generally eight years old or younger, are about half the normal weight for their age -- and sometimes even less, Patricio explains. 
AFP

Germany's Scholz heads next to Chile, Brazil on Latin America tour

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Chile on Sunday, part of a Latin America tour that also includes Argentina and Brazil, where Berlin and the EU are seeking a reset following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. As Russia's war against Ukraine grinds on, Germany will seek to use the Latin American tour to drum up further international support against Moscow, the Berlin government source said.
AFP

'Ideology of hate' consuming India, says Gandhi's great-grandson

India's rising tide of Hindu nationalism is an affront to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, his great-grandson says, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the revered independence hero's assassination. Today, Gandhi's assassin is revered by many Hindu nationalists who have pushed for a re-evaluation of his decision to murder a man synonymous with non-violence.
AFP

High-profile murder trial shines light on Argentine discrimination

The shocking story of a teenager beaten to death by eight young rugby players has opened old wounds and shed light on class, race and gender discrimination in Argentine society. The trial opened three weeks ago but precious little light has been shone on who did what that night.
AFP

Ai Weiwei launches new exhibit, says still trying to understand studio demolitions

Dissident artist Ai Weiwei on Monday said the Chinese state's razing of his studios still fails to make "any sense" to him, as he launched his first design-focused exhibition, due to open in London in April. "Still it doesn't make any sense why they have to do it... they just wanted to do something to punish me," he told the launch of his Making Sense exhibition in a pre-recorded interview from his studio in Portugal.
AFP

US trade shifts on Covid and China tensions, but no 'decoupling' yet

US trade flows are realigning on the back of pandemic shocks and tensions with China, but efforts to reduce interdependence between the superpowers have not brought a swift decoupling. "The recent (Inflation Reduction Act) and Chips Act, and related sanctions are clear indicators of the Biden administration's efforts to decouple from China" in these areas, said Koopman.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Two Indian military jets crash, one pilot killed

Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed Saturday, killing one pilot and injuring two others, in an apparent mid-air collision while on exercises south of the capital New Delhi. "The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission," the country's air force said in a statement, adding that one of the three pilots was fatally injured.
AFP

AFP

105K+
Followers
39K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy