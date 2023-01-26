ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death

By Handout, SCOTT OLSON
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixHtL_0kSl90wD00
Five US officers were fired after an internal investigation found them to have deployed excessive use of force in an incident when a Black man died /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully.

Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped on January 7 for what the Memphis Police Department said was reckless driving.

After a chase ensued, "police brutalized him to the point of being unrecognizable," family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement.

The five officers, who are also Black, were fired after an internal investigation found them to have deployed excessive use of force and to have failed to render aid, police said.

Nichols was taken to hospital in critical condition, according to police, where he died on January 10.

Officials said police video of the arrest would be released after 6:00 pm Central time Friday (0000 GMT Saturday).

Nichols's death at the hands of police immediately recalled the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, another Black man whose suffocation by a white police officer in Minneapolis was caught on film.

Video of Floyd's death spread rapidly, sparking a massive wave of protests nationwide, sometimes violent, and leading to scrutiny of race relations and police brutality in the United States.

In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

"After everyone sees the video, I don't think they'll have any questions about those charges," District Attorney Steve Mulroy told CNN.

Memphis is the second-largest city in Tennessee and is 65 percent African-American.

Family lawyers who watched the clip said they had seen "the disgusting way in which he lost his life at the hands of Memphis police."

"The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre," the lawyers added.

Biden, anticipating outrage at the video's release, called Thursday for calm.

"As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre's family in calling for peaceful protest," the president said in a statement.

- 'Sickened by what I saw' -

The family's lawyers added that the beating of Nichols "points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8UNr_0kSl90wD00
This combination of photos from the Memphis Police Department shows, former police officers (L-R) Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Emmitt Martin, Tadarrius Bean, and Justin Smith /Memphis Police Department/AFP

All five officers charged with Nichols's murder have been taken into custody, though attorneys for two of them said their clients intended to post bail.

Blake Ballin, an attorney for ex-officer Desmond Mills Jr, said that his client and his family were feeling "a lot of anxiety and pain, not only for his own situation, but for what this kind of accusation, this kind of incident is doing to our city."

The attorney added that he had not yet seen the video of incident.

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said at a press briefing Thursday that he was "sickened by what I saw and what we learned through our investigation."

District Attorney Mulroy said the victim's family was at a loss: "They described an almost perfect son, a cheerful and happy person who enjoyed skateboarding and sunsets over Shelby Farms Park."

"We can name all the victims of police violence," said Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, a civil rights group, "but we can't name a single law you have passed to address it."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Memphis cop Desmond Mills Jr. might not have been able ‘to see’ during Tyre Nichols beating: lawyer

A lawyer for Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five former Memphis cops charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, has indicated his client may not have been able “to see” — because the officers accidentally pepper-sprayed themselves during the vicious beatdown. “Some of the questions that remain will require a focus on Desmond Mills’s individual actions; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see when he arrived late to the scene; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see after he was pepper-sprayed; and on whether Desmond’s actions crossed the lines that...
MEMPHIS, NY
Popculture

Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

White Cop Who Wanted Colleagues to ‘Stomp’ Tyre Nichols Is Suspended

A white Memphis cop involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols, who was allegedly caught on body-cam saying he hoped other officers would “stomp his ass,” has been relieved of duty, authorities said Monday. Memphis police told the Associated Press that Preston Hemphill, 26, was “relieved of duty” shortly after the Jan. 7 traffic stop, but his name wasn’t made public until Monday.He is the sixth Memphis officer to be punished for the traffic stop that led to a brutal beating and the eventual death of Nichols. The department also revealed Monday that it had relieved a seventh,...
MEMPHIS, NY
New York Post

Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, who was charged in Tyre Nichols’ death, previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges

One of the five former Memphis police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols allegedly beat up an inmate nearly eight years ago, according to his victim, who told The Post on Saturday, “That could have been me.” “I could be dead. As it is, my body still hurts from the beating. It’s gonna hurt for life,” Cordarlrius Sledge told The Post. Sledge, 34. alleged in a 2016 lawsuit that ex-Memphis cop Demetrius Haley, 30, who then worked as a correction officer, took part in the May 16, 2015 beatdown inside the Shelby County Division of Corrections. Sledge, who was serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault,...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
GEORGIA STATE
NewsOne

Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?

The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Ga. Woman Was Killed Inside Car Dealership, Suspect Is Business Partner She Used to Date

Authorities arrested Wesley Vickers in connection with Courtney Owens' Dec. 9 shooting death, but are still trying to locate a second suspect, Stoney Williams A Georgia man accused of murder in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend remained on the run Monday after authorities accused him of hiring a hitman to kill her. Courtney Owens, 34, was fatally shot at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Snellville car dealership where she worked, according to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department.  Responding officers found her...
SNELLVILLE, GA
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

AFP

105K+
Followers
39K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy