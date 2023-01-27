Read full article on original website
Two structure fires in 15 minutes keep LFD crews busy
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were busy at lunch time on Wednesday after they were dispatched to two structure fires within minutes of each other. The first call happened around 11:45 a.m. near SW 6th and McKinley. When crews arrived, they reported a structure ablaze. Crews initiated a defensive...
LATS running altered schedule due to weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials say they are changing the routes Lawton transit buses will be using on Wednesday. LATS will operate Counter clockwise routes during regular hours on Wednesday February 1, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. They say they will not be operating Clockwise routes. The press release...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Free Chocolate Tasting
Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a three-day active shooter training for their staff. Another day of winter weather in store for Texoma tomorrow | 1/31 PM. Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge to host Annual Pie Auction. The Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block...
Weather tips
Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a three-day active shooter training for their staff. Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge to host Annual Pie Auction. The Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of SW 20th St at 1:15 Tuesday morning.
Can You Legally Raise Chickens For Eggs in Lawton, Oklahoma?
With the ever-increasing sky-high price of eggs these days, web searches about raising chickens inside Lawton city limits have peaked online... mainly, is it legal?. As with any topic that involves municipal government, the answers aren't as clear and concise as they could be. Can you own chickens inside the...
Family home deemed total loss after fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton home is a total loss after it caught fire on Friday, January 27. Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house pets. The home on Landmark Street near Medicine Park was left in ruins. Comanche County Emergency...
How Lawton Police Department would handle a case like Athena Brownfield’s
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The recent search for Athena Brownfield left many people with questions about what qualifies for an Amber Alert and how would the Lawton Police Department handle a similar situation. The Lawton Police Department said when dealing with missing children every situation is different. LPD’s watch commander...
James Taylor resigns from FISTA
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - James Taylor, the now-former Director of the FISTA Innovation Park here in Lawton, has resigned effective immediately. Taylor was first named as FISTA’s director in 2020 by the FISTA Development Trust Authority. In a statement about his resignation, The Trust authority said they will continue...
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
1 killed in Caddo Co. crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Caddo County. The crash happened on north 2nd street and Towakonie Avenue just before 6 a.m. Monday morning in Fort Cobb.. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers said the driver of an SUV was traveling south on Highway 9 when...
More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
One person hospitalized after early morning structure fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital as Lawton Fire fighters responded to a structure fire in SW Lawton early Tuesday morning. It happened at around 1:15 a.m. Several crews arrived to a home that was engulfed in flames and smoke in the 100 block of SW 20th street. The Lawton Fire Department was able to contain the fire.
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
Lawton FFA and Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 to host Annual Pie Auction
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 and the Lawton FFA are preparing to host their annual Pie Auction fundraising event. 7News spoke with Maddie Mueller, the Lawton FFA President, about what the community can expect and how it impacts the organization. The Pie Auction begins at noon...
Commissioners meeting held in Stephens County
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Commission met today inside the courthouse. Commissioners discussed several issues including cooperative agreements and roadwork maintenance. In an executive session, they also spoke on matters concerning the safety and security of inmates at the Stephens County Jail. County Commissioner of District One, Kreg...
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night. The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan. Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a...
Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts ‘Blood Bowl’ in partnership with Lawton Public Schools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute partnered with Lawton Public Schools in hosting a “Blood Bowl” Saturday, January 28. The event was a challenge between the three local high schools. Each person who donated blood got the chance to vote for their favorite school. The school...
Mistrial declared in Jerry Anderson case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused in the shooting death of a man in 2020. Jerry Anderson is charged with first degree manslaughter in the death of Hadyn Williams. He’s accused of shooting and killing him. Court documents say...
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are revealing more details about what happened the night of Lawton’s first murder of 2023. Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder in the death of Elijah Jones. Jones was shot and killed outside the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in the early morning hours of January 17th.
Two injured in head-on collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
