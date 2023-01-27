Read full article on original website
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance
WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents
(Bloomberg) -- The National Archives and Records Administration released a cache of documents related to its retrieval of 15 boxes of presidential records improperly stored at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Most Read from Bloomberg. The documents released Tuesday in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed...
Ukraine’s New M-2 Fighting Vehicles Know A High-Tech Trick—Each Can See What The Others See
At least some of the autocannon- and missile-armed M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles that the United States is donating to Ukraine are the third-most-capable version of the classic vehicle. Photos that the U.S. Transportation Command released on Wednesday depict the M-2A2 Operation Desert Storm Situational Awareness Bradleys loading onto a transport...
Biden to Congress: Eliminate ‘junk’ fees for resorts, cable, airlines
President Joe Biden will call on Congress to act to curtail what his administration calls “junk fees” on everything from concerts and sporting events to resort hotels. The president will announce the calls for congressional action as part of Wednesday’s meeting of his Competition Council, an interagency group that has focused on ways to try to reduce consumer costs in a number of industries.
US Gets Access to More Philippine Bases as China Tensions Linger
(Bloomberg) -- The US is set to expand its access to more Philippine military bases, paving the way for greater American presence in the Asia-Pacific as tensions with China over Taiwan and the South China Sea persist. Most Read from Bloomberg. The two countries plan to “accelerate the full implementation...
George Santos to step down from House committees
Republican Congressman George Santos will step down from serving on committees in the US House of Representatives. The 34-year-old has faced growing calls to resign after he admitted fabricating parts of his resume and biography since his election in New York last year. He was assigned to serve on two...
Trump Raises Under $10 Million, Ensuring GOP Race Is Wide Open
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump raised less than $10 million after he announced his third White House campaign, a disappointing haul for the former president already facing an uphill battle in his comeback. Most Read from Bloomberg. Trump raised just $4.9 million with his 2024 campaign and joint fundraising committee in...
Iran Blames Foreign Spies, Iraq-Based Kurds for Drone Strike
(Bloomberg) -- Iran said a foreign security service and Kurdish groups were behind a drone attack on an Iranian ammunition depot last weekend which has escalated tensions in the energy-rich Persian Gulf. Most Read from Bloomberg. Iran didn’t identify which country the security service belonged to, but has blamed regional...
North Korea Shuts Door on US Talks, Raising Risk of Provocations
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the door remains shut for talks with the US on winding down its atomic arsenal, setting the stage for renewed provocations by pledging to respond to what it saw as threats from Washington. Most Read from Bloomberg. “The DPRK is not interested...
