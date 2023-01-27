ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Fireworks in House after Democrat says 'insurrectionists' should be banned from leading Pledge of Allegiance

WASHINGTON — A routine House committee meeting erupted into a heated, nearly hourlong debate Wednesday over the Pledge of Allegiance, with one Democratic lawmaker saying that "insurrectionists" who backed former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election should be banned from leading it. The fiery back-and-forth took...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents

(Bloomberg) -- The National Archives and Records Administration released a cache of documents related to its retrieval of 15 boxes of presidential records improperly stored at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Most Read from Bloomberg. The documents released Tuesday in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Ukraine’s New M-2 Fighting Vehicles Know A High-Tech Trick—Each Can See What The Others See

At least some of the autocannon- and missile-armed M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles that the United States is donating to Ukraine are the third-most-capable version of the classic vehicle. Photos that the U.S. Transportation Command released on Wednesday depict the M-2A2 Operation Desert Storm Situational Awareness Bradleys loading onto a transport...
msn.com

Biden to Congress: Eliminate ‘junk’ fees for resorts, cable, airlines

President Joe Biden will call on Congress to act to curtail what his administration calls “junk fees” on everything from concerts and sporting events to resort hotels. The president will announce the calls for congressional action as part of Wednesday’s meeting of his Competition Council, an interagency group that has focused on ways to try to reduce consumer costs in a number of industries.
msn.com

US Gets Access to More Philippine Bases as China Tensions Linger

(Bloomberg) -- The US is set to expand its access to more Philippine military bases, paving the way for greater American presence in the Asia-Pacific as tensions with China over Taiwan and the South China Sea persist. Most Read from Bloomberg. The two countries plan to “accelerate the full implementation...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

George Santos to step down from House committees

Republican Congressman George Santos will step down from serving on committees in the US House of Representatives. The 34-year-old has faced growing calls to resign after he admitted fabricating parts of his resume and biography since his election in New York last year. He was assigned to serve on two...
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Trump Raises Under $10 Million, Ensuring GOP Race Is Wide Open

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump raised less than $10 million after he announced his third White House campaign, a disappointing haul for the former president already facing an uphill battle in his comeback. Most Read from Bloomberg. Trump raised just $4.9 million with his 2024 campaign and joint fundraising committee in...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Iran Blames Foreign Spies, Iraq-Based Kurds for Drone Strike

(Bloomberg) -- Iran said a foreign security service and Kurdish groups were behind a drone attack on an Iranian ammunition depot last weekend which has escalated tensions in the energy-rich Persian Gulf. Most Read from Bloomberg. Iran didn’t identify which country the security service belonged to, but has blamed regional...
msn.com

North Korea Shuts Door on US Talks, Raising Risk of Provocations

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the door remains shut for talks with the US on winding down its atomic arsenal, setting the stage for renewed provocations by pledging to respond to what it saw as threats from Washington. Most Read from Bloomberg. “The DPRK is not interested...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy