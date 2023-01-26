ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Jury: $1M to Oregon woman told 'I don't serve Black people'

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kSl8cEf00

A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”

The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000.

Wakefield’s lawyer, Gregory Kafoury, said she stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton on March 12, 2020, and saw the attendant, Nigel Powers, ignore her and instead pump gas for other drivers.

When she tried to ask for assistance he said, “I'll get to you when I feel like it,” according to Kafoury.

Attendants are required to pump fuel for motorists at gas stations in Oregon’s larger population centers including Portland and the nearby suburb of Beaverton.

Surveillance video showed Wakefield go inside to ask for help. Another employee followed her back outside to pump her gas. Kafoury said as she was leaving, Wakefield asked Powers why he refused to help her and that he said, “I don't serve Black people.”

“I was like, ‘What world am I living in?’ ” Wakefield told KGW. “This is not supposed to go down like that. It was a terrible, terrible confrontation between me and this guy.”

During the following week, Wakefield complained twice to managers, but her phone calls were largely disregarded, Kafoury said.

Powers was fired a month later after corporate records showed he had been written up several times for talking on his cellphone, Kafoury said.

“Ms. Wakefield originally was just going to let this go,” Kafoury said. “She told her friends that it was too disturbing, and she didn’t want to deal with it. And then she thought about it and said, ‘It’s too wrong. I have to do something about it.’ ”

A statement from Jacksons Food Stores Thursday said the company has a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and that it respectfully disagrees with the jury’s ruling because “our knowledge does not align with the verdict.”

“After carefully reviewing all facts and evidence, including video surveillance, we chose to take this matter to trial because we were comfortable based on our knowledge that the service-related concern actually reported by the customer was investigated and promptly addressed,” the statement said.

The company didn't elaborate, but Kafoury said Powers was never questioned by the company about the racist comments and was disciplined only for failing to serve customers in the order of their arrival.

Efforts to contact Powers were unsuccessful.

Comments / 581

ACE86
4d ago

Bitter sweet. As this racist behavior continues to be encouraged, there will likely be a cost for this behavior. I think one-million dollars in this case is a decent start. To bad the company never really addressed the actual issue.

Reply(50)
178
Arie Fraiser
3d ago

The company is trying to act like ohhh we already addressed this so the verdict is not right. Well juries don't just will nilly hand out million dollar verdicts. I remember the McDonald's customer elderly lady who won millions after spilling super heat coffee on her. People were aghast because they just read the headline. But when I did a deeper dive into the case it turns out McDonald's knew their super heated coffee could cause third degree burns if spilled, was warned multiple times and still heated them that hot. The lady and her family were actually willing to settle with McDonald's if they just paid her medical bills but they said no. This case is similar. You can't tell me this was the first time the company heard it's employee was being racist.

Reply(1)
9
Nelson Mandela
4d ago

You can really work hard to build a business but all it tales is one racist employee you hired to tear it down .Racism hurts everyone . Company has to pay up...guy got fired hopefully she can take his home

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy