Read full article on original website
Related
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Arby’s, Tim Hortons, and Red Lobster
Velvet Taco doesn’t just have a Weekly Taco Feature. It has a bunch of new items focused on university students available at its restaurants in three college towns. Those items are available indefinitely, as are several new subs at Blimpie, tacos at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, and vegan crumbles at Salsarita’s.
Taco Bell Is Rolling Out the 'Ultimate GameDay Box' Just in Time for the Super Bowl
Maybe order two, just in case.
Comments / 1