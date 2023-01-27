Read full article on original website
What Would Your Chinese Zodiac Be If It Was Based in Texas?
As we move into 2023, we are officially living in the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac. Whether or not you personally believe in the zodiac and what your animal represents, it is still an interesting thing to see and learn about. Thinking about my animal, the tiger, it had me wondering what the equivalent would look like if the animals on the zodiac were all from Texas.
Abbott Announces $105.5 Million For School Safety, Most Goes To Shields For Officers
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, et. al, have announced an additional $105.5 million dollars for school safety, to include mental health initiatives, according to a press release from the Governor's office. Nearly half of the funds are for shields for law enforcement officers. And Texas AFT, a...
My Thoughts, As A Native Texan, On King Of The Hill’s Return
I don't know too many people who don't really love King of the Hill. Mostly because I don't know too many people who don't live in Texas, or grew up in Texas. Never in the history of television has a show gotten what it is to be "Texan" so incredibly right. With nuance, hilarity, a little self-criticism, and a whole lot of love, King of the Hill shows us- us. It's a gently lapping pond that mirrors our image back to us, just a little softer, just a little distorted, but a true image nonetheless.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Many Texas Cities Rank High As Best For Remote Employees
A recent analysis by LawnStarter has revealed that Texas is a very friendly place- for remote workers especially, based on metrics such as, "internet quality, cost of living, and access to coworking spaces" in addition to other factors like financial incentives provided by state and local governments. Texas cities Plano...
Is It Legal In Texas To Leave Your Dog Outside When It’s Really Cold?
It's been super cold in Lubbock for the past few weeks. This morning, it was only 19 degrees when I drove into work. Not fun. I was reminded of all of the animals that are outdoors. I've seen several chained up in yards, shivering in the snow. Is it actually...
22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?
The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
The Reason Texas Knew Better About Fireball ‘Whiskey’ When Illinois Did Not
A woman from Illinois has filed a class action lawsuit against Sazerac, the maker of Fireball, for misleading consumers about the mini-bottles that are sold at grocery stores and gas stations, as they do not contain whiskey. In fact, they are malt liquor. Excuse me while I shudder at some early 20s mishaps.
Share This The Next Time Anyone Asks Why Texans Stay Home In The Cold
If you haven't lived under a rock for the past, oh, forever or so; you know that West Texas gets cold. And, that we don't do very well in it. Especially when it comes to driving. In fact, we kinda suck at it when it gets below 32 degrees. Or,...
Your Grandma May Be Really High And That’s The Way It Should Be
Weed prohibition makes no sense, and a new study puts another exclamation point on that sentiment. So how do I know about your mee-maw? Well, let's just say that she fits a group showing a 75% increase in the use of marijuana. That's right, seniors are increasingly using marijuana to help deal with chronic pain, seizures, and a host of other problems.
You Can Give Up Your Dream Of Owning This Pet In Texas
I've been on run writing stories about "Is it legal?" and just for fun took a chance on Google's autofill. Autofill, for those under a rock, fills with the item(s) most searched on Google. That is to say, as silly as my topic here is, real people typed it into the Google search engine over and over.
Is It Legal To Pour Your Cooking Grease Down The Drain In Texas?
Some people are very economical and use only enough oil for what they're doing, and/or store the rest for next time. But what if you've had, say a fish fry and there's just more used oil than you can store?. First off, the state (and probably elsewhere) likes to refer...
Texas Parents Should Buy Banned Books, Homeschool, And Raise Leaders
There’s something gnawing at me, but I don’t want to really throw gasoline on what may be just a small fire. I am bothered as a lot of you are about people trying to ban books or ban teaching certain things. Personally, I think too many of us are putting too much time into fighting these things. Instead, let’s look at these things from a very raw perspective.
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
The FBI Has A Warning For Lonely Texans Looking For Love
Are you single? Is being single during Valentines Day hard to deal with? If so, the FBI wants you to know that if you are looking for love, don't look in the wrong places otherwise, you might just get scammed. According to KAMC, scammers use this time of year to...
Video: “This Is How Texans Prepare For Winter Storms” Funny Whataburger Hack
Texans love Whataburger. We can't help it. It's just in our DNA. Before I came across this video, I was honestly trying to decide what to get there on my way home. The Mushroom Swiss Burger is calling my name and I think it will definitely take the edge off of this chilly day in Lubbock.
