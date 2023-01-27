ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Would Your Chinese Zodiac Be If It Was Based in Texas?

As we move into 2023, we are officially living in the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac. Whether or not you personally believe in the zodiac and what your animal represents, it is still an interesting thing to see and learn about. Thinking about my animal, the tiger, it had me wondering what the equivalent would look like if the animals on the zodiac were all from Texas.
My Thoughts, As A Native Texan, On King Of The Hill’s Return

I don't know too many people who don't really love King of the Hill. Mostly because I don't know too many people who don't live in Texas, or grew up in Texas. Never in the history of television has a show gotten what it is to be "Texan" so incredibly right. With nuance, hilarity, a little self-criticism, and a whole lot of love, King of the Hill shows us- us. It's a gently lapping pond that mirrors our image back to us, just a little softer, just a little distorted, but a true image nonetheless.
Many Texas Cities Rank High As Best For Remote Employees

A recent analysis by LawnStarter has revealed that Texas is a very friendly place- for remote workers especially, based on metrics such as, "internet quality, cost of living, and access to coworking spaces" in addition to other factors like financial incentives provided by state and local governments. Texas cities Plano...
22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?

The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
Your Grandma May Be Really High And That’s The Way It Should Be

Weed prohibition makes no sense, and a new study puts another exclamation point on that sentiment. So how do I know about your mee-maw? Well, let's just say that she fits a group showing a 75% increase in the use of marijuana. That's right, seniors are increasingly using marijuana to help deal with chronic pain, seizures, and a host of other problems.
You Can Give Up Your Dream Of Owning This Pet In Texas

I've been on run writing stories about "Is it legal?" and just for fun took a chance on Google's autofill. Autofill, for those under a rock, fills with the item(s) most searched on Google. That is to say, as silly as my topic here is, real people typed it into the Google search engine over and over.
Texas Parents Should Buy Banned Books, Homeschool, And Raise Leaders

There’s something gnawing at me, but I don’t want to really throw gasoline on what may be just a small fire. I am bothered as a lot of you are about people trying to ban books or ban teaching certain things. Personally, I think too many of us are putting too much time into fighting these things. Instead, let’s look at these things from a very raw perspective.
