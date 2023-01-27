ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

My Thoughts, As A Native Texan, On King Of The Hill’s Return

I don't know too many people who don't really love King of the Hill. Mostly because I don't know too many people who don't live in Texas, or grew up in Texas. Never in the history of television has a show gotten what it is to be "Texan" so incredibly right. With nuance, hilarity, a little self-criticism, and a whole lot of love, King of the Hill shows us- us. It's a gently lapping pond that mirrors our image back to us, just a little softer, just a little distorted, but a true image nonetheless.
TEXAS STATE
22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?

The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Parents Should Buy Banned Books, Homeschool, And Raise Leaders

There’s something gnawing at me, but I don’t want to really throw gasoline on what may be just a small fire. I am bothered as a lot of you are about people trying to ban books or ban teaching certain things. Personally, I think too many of us are putting too much time into fighting these things. Instead, let’s look at these things from a very raw perspective.
TEXAS STATE
Lubbock, TX
