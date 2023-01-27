Read full article on original website
Related
My Thoughts, As A Native Texan, On King Of The Hill’s Return
I don't know too many people who don't really love King of the Hill. Mostly because I don't know too many people who don't live in Texas, or grew up in Texas. Never in the history of television has a show gotten what it is to be "Texan" so incredibly right. With nuance, hilarity, a little self-criticism, and a whole lot of love, King of the Hill shows us- us. It's a gently lapping pond that mirrors our image back to us, just a little softer, just a little distorted, but a true image nonetheless.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
Is It Legal In Texas To Leave Your Dog Outside When It’s Really Cold?
It's been super cold in Lubbock for the past few weeks. This morning, it was only 19 degrees when I drove into work. Not fun. I was reminded of all of the animals that are outdoors. I've seen several chained up in yards, shivering in the snow. Is it actually...
A Texas Quarterback Is Guaranteed To Win Super Bowl LVII
The stage is set for Super Bowl LVII. After last night's NFC & AFC Championship games, with the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Cincinnati Bengals, we will see a Chiefs/Eagles match up in Glendale, Arizona; the home this year's Super Bowl.
22 Texas Children Went Missing in January, Have You Seen Them?
The hardest thing about starting a new year is not the failed resolutions but missing a part of your family, like a your own child. The City of Lubbock was proposed by Police Chief Floyd Mitchell last September of a plan to enforce the juvenile curfew. That juvenile curfew along with six officers and a hub for them to take any teens out past curfew could be the difference between a child missing for weeks/months to maybe even just days.
Share This The Next Time Anyone Asks Why Texans Stay Home In The Cold
If you haven't lived under a rock for the past, oh, forever or so; you know that West Texas gets cold. And, that we don't do very well in it. Especially when it comes to driving. In fact, we kinda suck at it when it gets below 32 degrees. Or,...
Is It Legal To Pour Your Cooking Grease Down The Drain In Texas?
Some people are very economical and use only enough oil for what they're doing, and/or store the rest for next time. But what if you've had, say a fish fry and there's just more used oil than you can store?. First off, the state (and probably elsewhere) likes to refer...
Texas Parents Should Buy Banned Books, Homeschool, And Raise Leaders
There’s something gnawing at me, but I don’t want to really throw gasoline on what may be just a small fire. I am bothered as a lot of you are about people trying to ban books or ban teaching certain things. Personally, I think too many of us are putting too much time into fighting these things. Instead, let’s look at these things from a very raw perspective.
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
Video: “This Is How Texans Prepare For Winter Storms” Funny Whataburger Hack
Texans love Whataburger. We can't help it. It's just in our DNA. Before I came across this video, I was honestly trying to decide what to get there on my way home. The Mushroom Swiss Burger is calling my name and I think it will definitely take the edge off of this chilly day in Lubbock.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0