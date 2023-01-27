Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Nebraska?Ted RiversNebraska State
Related
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit PACE says organization is not under federal investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha nonprofit Police Athletics for Community Engagement responded to a federal investigation. The organization aims to deter at-risk youth from crime through sports and activities. In 2022, Omaha police suspected PACE of being used for criminal activities. In a statement on its website, PACE said...
KETV.com
'Strong rural health equals strong rural NE': NHA presents 'Roadmap to Strong Rural Health' in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — On the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring a global health emergency, health care leaders said side effects of the pandemic are felt far and wide, especially in rural Nebraska. "Strong rural health equals strong rural Nebraska," said Jed Hansen, the executive director of...
KETV.com
Project Harmony speaks on aftermath of Target Shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Emotions may still be running high as a result of theWest Omaha Target shooting Tuesday afternoon. Project Harmony said employees, customers, witnesses and law enforcement alike could face impacts on their mental health after this traumatic event. The Omaha Police Department is recommending victims seek professional...
KETV.com
'Changing the scales of justice': New data highlights disparities in Nebraska evictions
OMAHA, Neb. — If a Nebraskan is facing eviction and doesn't have legal counsel, they will lose their home or apartment. That’s the message from lawyers asa new report to the Unicameral shows the disparity in legal representation between tenants and landlords. Data collected shows only about 9%...
KETV.com
Harmful chemicals from AltEn ethanol plant found in Mead homes
MEAD, Neb. — On Monday night, scientists from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shared the results of their year-long study of pesticide-heavy corn byproduct that piled up in Mead. The AltEn plant in Nebraska was shut down in 2021, but before...
KETV.com
Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot
OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
KETV.com
Northwestern Mutual offers financial tips for the new year, tax season
OMAHA, Neb. — Tax season is officially here. If you're dreading trying to get your finances in order, 7 Can Help has ways make the process easier. Taylor Royal with Northwestern Mutual joined KETV NewsWatch 7 to discuss the top things people can do to prepare their finances, as well as how to implement long-term goals into their financial plan.
KETV.com
Omaha fire chief, assistant fire chief to retire this year
OMAHA, Neb. — As the Omaha Fire Department added its latest recruitment class, some members of management are on their way out. Chief Dan Olsen and assistant chief John McCormick will retire this year, leaving the city to find their replacements. "I decided by looking at all the candidates...
KETV.com
Reclaiming belongings, customers and employees return to Target following active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — For about two hours Wednesday, customers and Target employees reclaimed the belongings they left behind when police shot and killed a man wielding an AR-15-style rifleTuesday. People walked out of the store with cell phones, bags, and keys to their cars Wednesday. Omaha Police allowed people...
KETV.com
Educators, lawmakers discuss teacher retention bills: 'We got to get ahead of this'
State lawmakers will hold hearings for two teacher retention bills in Lincoln on Monday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan introduced the pair of legislation that she says will address the state's teacher shortage. The Elkhorn senator says LB385 would pay $5,000 to first-year teachers who sign up for a second year, and second-year teachers signing up for a third year could earn another $5,000.
KETV.com
Law enforcement credit evolving, immersive training in quick response to Target shooting
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Local and federal law enforcement stress that they train for active killer events routinely, so much so that it becomes like muscle memory. They said it's evolved and now includes specialized training immersing officers in an environment, so they know what to expect. Every law...
KETV.com
Staff member transported to hospital after allegedly being stabbed by student
OMAHA, Neb. — A staff member was allegedly stabbed by a student at a school in Omaha, according to authorities. Around 11 a.m., Omaha police responded to a stabbing at Secondary Success Program, a middle school alternative program located near North 30th and Spaulding streets, authorities said. In a...
KETV.com
Ceiling of Omaha ice rink collapses during children's hockey practice
The ceiling of Grover Ice Rink in Omaha collapsed Monday night during a children's hockey practice. Douglas County officials say a water pipe burst just before 6:30 p.m. at the rink on Grover Street near S. 60th Street. A parent says 5-year-old and 6-year-old players with the Omaha Hockey Club...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol says missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plattsmouth was found dead. Patricia Lanam, who had dementia, was last seen late Friday night. The Nebraska State Patrol later issued a missing, endangered advisory. Plattsmouth police announced Sunday evening on Facebook that the 68-year-old was "located." The...
KETV.com
'None of these options are perfect': MAPA releases study findings for Highway 75 corridor
OMAHA, Neb. — People who live around Highway 75, also known as North 30th St., say it can be dangerous for pedestrians and drivers. MAPA (Metropolitan Area Planning Agency) conducted a study to look at how to divert heavy truck traffic in that area. As a result of its...
KETV.com
Omaha police share new details in Target active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have revealed more details in the Tuesday afternoonactive shooter incident at a west Omaha Target. OPD said they responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, at 11:59 a.m. — they received assistance from multiple county, state and federal agencies.
KETV.com
'It's fight or flight': What it was like for Target employees during the active shooter situation
OMAHA, Neb. — When police say an active shooter fired an AR-15-style rifle at an Omaha Target, employees say they had two choices: to run or hide. In a cellphone video, Elianne Robinson recorded, a gunshot can be heard while she hides in the fitting room. Robinson can be seen telling loved ones she loves them, while she hoped for the best.
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in two Omaha crashes
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a pair of Monday morning crashes in Omaha. Around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle hit a tree at 113th Street and Papillion Parkway. Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital from that scene. About 10 minutes later, another person was rushed...
KETV.com
Omaha police release images from fatal altercation, shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images from the fatal altercation and shooting Monday night at a storage facility. At a Dino's storage facility near 53rd and Center streets Monday night, police confronted Steven Docken just after 10:30 p.m. — he was reportedly breaking into a unit where guns were stored.
KETV.com
Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help
OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
Comments / 0