OMAHA, Neb. — When police say an active shooter fired an AR-15-style rifle at an Omaha Target, employees say they had two choices: to run or hide. In a cellphone video, Elianne Robinson recorded, a gunshot can be heard while she hides in the fitting room. Robinson can be seen telling loved ones she loves them, while she hoped for the best.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO