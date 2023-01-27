Read full article on original website
KPMG Smiles On China's Loosening Of Controls
KPMG China has released a new report this week – Asset Management and Private Equity 2023 Outlook – which assesses the outlook for the asset management and private equity sector, including regulatory developments in key areas such as ESG and prospects for the crypto space. The end to...
Compliance Corner: CMC Markets Singapore Invest, MAS
The latest compliance news: regulatory developments, punishments, guidance, permissions and new product and service offerings. UK-listed CMC Markets, the online financial trading firm, yesterday said that its Singapore subsidiary entity, CMC Markets Singapore Invest Pte, has received a regulatory in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a capital markets services licence.
Value Partners Appoints New Co-Chief Investment Officers, Fixed Income
The new co-chief investment officers’ deep industry knowledge and experience will add weight to the business, the firm said. Value Partners Group Limited has appointmented Sean Chang and Gordon IP Chang as co-chief investment officers, fixed income, effective 30 January. They will lead the fixed income team to create...
UBS Results Defy Tough 2022 Market Conditions
While some fee income was hit as markets pulled AuM down, rising interest income helped the figures for the bank. Overall, it was able to draw in net inflows and deliver what the bank said was a broadly strong set of figures last year and in Q4. UBS yesterday reported...
Where Next For Banks And Digital Assets?
The rout in prices of cryptocurrencies and certain entities last year shook the sector and has left banks, wealth managers and other asking lots of questions. This article addresses some of them. The past year was a tough one for enthusiasts of digital assets/cryptocurrencies – the fall in tech stocks...
The ESG Phenomenon: PineBridge, Redwheel
The latest developments in the ESG space. As ESG-focused funds move up the agenda, PineBridge Investments, a New York-based private, global asset manager, has upgraded its Global Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund to an Article 9 compliant fund under the European Union’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation protocol. The fund...
Natixis CIB Makes Asia Pacific Credit Organisation Appointments
The latest moves and appointments at Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking in Asia Pacific. Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking has appointed William Xiong as head of loan syndicate for the Asia Pacific region, and Gregoire Bielle as head of private credit sales for the Asia Pacific region. According to the...
Gresham House Continues International Forestry Expansion
Rupert Robinson, managing director at Gresham House, a specialist alternative asset manager, discusses with WealthBriefing their latest investments in forestry and vertical farming. This month Gresham House, which has a strong presence in Ireland, officially launched its Irish Strategic Forestry Fund targeting €200 million ($218 million) to create new forests....
Milltrust Bets On "Smart Protein" Revolution
The fund taps into trends that are re-shaping how food is produced and brought to the table, such as what are called "smart proteins" – a term covering entities such as cultivated meats, plant-based proteins and fermentation techniques. Milltrust Ventures, the venture investment arm of Milltrust International, the group...
Russian Oligarch, Former Football Boss Was UBS, Barclays Client – Report
The report said the oligarch's offshore trusts were reorganised shortly before the UK and Europe imposed sanctions on him. UBS declined to comment; Barclays did not comment on the specific details of the case. Russian oligarch and former owner of Chelsea Football Club Roman Abramovic was a major client of...
The ESG Phenomenon: Barclays Private Bank, Global Impact Solutions Today
The respondents had an average of $730 million assets under management. A study of almost 150 wealth holders in 35 countries found that 77 per cent of them want to make sustainable investments in a desire to leave the world a better place. The findings, which came from research produced...
Pressures Grow On Companies To Squash Bribery, Corruption – Study
Enforcement agencies and regulators around the world are expanding their definition of corporate crime and political landscapes continue to shift, extending the compliance obligations on businesses, the report said. Companies are expected to exert more control over their staff, subsidiaries and third parties in the fight against corruption and bribery,...
Denial Of Service Attack Rate Rises, Fuelled By Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The Russian invasion of Ukraine last February, combined with other factors, has resulted in a surge in the number of DDoS attacks on institutions such as banks and other financial firms. Wealth managers need to be on the alert. The number of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on financial services firms...
