Jacksonville, FL

Even with end of season, Jags Travis Etienne continues to do good for others

By Joshua Jacobs
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a heck of a run for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, after a 27-20 defeat in Kansas City in the NFL divisional round, the team closed the doors on the 2022-2023 campaign, albeit on a very high note.

But the good news, and good deeds, doesn’t stop even with the off-season upon the team.

Jags’ running back Travis Etienne tweeted that he has awarded a trip to the Super Bowl to a military veteran.

Etienne teamed up with USAA, Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, and Disabled American Veterans to award a deserving military veteran, along with one guest, an experience of a lifetime -- a trip to Super Bowl LVII.

U.S. Army veteran Adam Greathouse and his wife Stacy will be packing their bags for Glendale, Arizona for the Feb. 12 extravaganza.

Greathouse served from 1998-2001, achieving the rank of Corporal. During a deployment to Kosovo, he was exposed to an unknown chemical agent that left him with a small chance of survival.

He contracted a lung infection, which led to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and a hypoxic brain injury.

During his service, he earned two Army Achievement Medals and a K4 Mission Medal.

Since retiring from the Army, Greathouse considers himself an avid volunteer and advocate for veteran service organizations. He serves as a state-level leader for DAV in West Virginia.

Etienne said that Greathouse’s story is one of inspiration.

“I’ve had my share of setbacks and challenges in my career, but they have taught me the power of perseverance,” Etienne said. “Corporal Adam Greathouse’s story of perseverance and his dedication to serving his community is an inspiration to me, and I am grateful to honor his service to our country by sending him to the Super Bowl with the help of USAA and Disabled American Veterans.”

Greathouse will be rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to make it to the big dance in Arizona while his wife Stacy is pulling for her Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams face each other this Sunday, Jan. 29 in the NFL conference championship.

USAA will be coordinating a similar effort with other players around the league.

