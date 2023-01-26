Read full article on original website
What Arizona lawmakers are talking about this week: Taxes, school spending and more
A number of big issues will be up for debate at the Arizona Capitol this week, from taxes to school spending. With The Show for a look at what to expect in the coming days at the Legislature is Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services.
AP: Public records show tensions leading to failed Colorado River negotiations
Failed state negotiations over the use of Colorado River water caused the federal government to step in and impose restrictions. Emails obtained by the Associated Press show competing priorities and outsized demands stymied a deal. The emails obtained through a public records request shows a desire to reach consensus, but...
Arizona civil rights activist Rev. Jarrett Maupin reacts to Tyre Nichols video
Recently publicized video of the arrest and beating death of Tyre Nichols by a special unit of the Memphis Police Department is drawing widespread condemnation across the country, including in Arizona. A number of people are calling for reforms to policing and the criminal justice system as a whole. Arizona...
ASU receives $5.5 million to get more nurses into the workforce
The Arizona Department of Health Services has granted Arizona State University $5.5 million to get more nurses into the workforce. ASU has an accelerated nursing program that allows those with an existing bachelor’s degree and all the prerequisites, to get a nursing degree in just one year. The funding...
