New bourbon distillery coming to Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- In the minds of many, Kentucky and Bourbon go hand-in-hand.



For the first time since World War I, a distillery will once again be producing Bourbon in Henderson



“A startup (Henderson Distilling Company) is establishing a new distillery in Henderson County with a $5 million investment and will start out creating 12 full-time jobs,” says Governor Andy Beshear, who believes the investment in the Commonwealth’s world-renowned bourbon industry will also bring in a wave of alcohol related tourism.



The distillery is led by Henderson native Andrew Powell. He says his tireless efforts and passion about bourbon have led to this new venture. His wife, Meredith Powell, will serve in the role of master distiller.



“We’re going to be producing signature bourbon and rye whiskeys…We’re going to be bringing that sweet flavor of Henderson to everybody. I look forward to sharing more about the project in the coming months,” says Andrew Powell .



Construction is slated to begin sometime in 2024 on the site at Water Street in downtown, which is currently being occupied by Henderson Municipal Power and Light. The century-old, two-story building was originally used for bottling by the former Henderson Brewing Co. Brewhouse.



“So, they are locating in downtown Henderson- and they’ll be rehabilitating the Henderson Municipal Power and light building to be used as a new distilling facility. The project includes a new full-production distillery along with corresponding tourism and retail space,” says Governor Beshear.



The distillery says it will begin by producing its own vodka and gin while it ages its first batches of bourbon and rye whiskey, using charred oak barrels . Andrew Powell expects these to be available by 2026 and 2028.



“I thank the leaders of Henderson Distilling Company for putting their trust in the people of Henderson and in Kentucky. What a roll bourbon has been on!”

