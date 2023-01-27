Read full article on original website
Full list of appointed City Council member applicants now online
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Twenty people have applied to fill the seat of former City Counselor Sena Magill. The deadline was 5 p.m. Jan 30. Nine of the 20 applicants’ look to have made it just under the wire, as their names were not posted until after 6 p.m.
Charlottesville Police investigating fatal Grove Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating the 2nd shooting in the Fifeville neighborhood within a week, this one fatal. Officers were called shortly after 9:30 Saturday night on a shots fired report in the 1100 block of Grove Street. Officers arrived and found a single individual inside a parked SUV with multiple gunshot wounds.
Body recovered from Rockfish River
On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers returned again to the Rockfish River in Nelson County. At approximately 8:15 a.m., the divers recovered one of the two missing bodies. The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
No. 7 Virginia Battles Syracuse on Big Monday on WINA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 7 Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) travels to Syracuse (13-9, 6-5 ACC) for a Big Monday (Jan. 30) contest at JMA Wireless Dome. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. For Openers. • No. 7 Virginia (16-3) is second in the ACC at 8-2, while...
The Cavalier Women fall to VA Tech 72-60
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-8, 3-8 ACC) suffered a 72-60 loss against No. 12 Virginia Tech (17-4, 7-4 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 29) at John Paul Jones Arena in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash game. The Hokies went on a 16-2 run in the first...
