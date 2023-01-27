Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Related
denverite.com
The good and bad of Denver’s very snowy January
January’s 28 days of measurable snow depth at Denver International Airport had meteorologist Ayesha Wilkinson and her colleagues at the National Weather Service in Boulder buzzing. It was the most days with measurable snow depth in more than a decade. The NWS recorded 13 inches of snow fall in...
denverite.com
Denver City Council votes to decriminalize jaywalking
Denver looks set to join California, Virginia and Kansas City in decriminalizing jaywalking. City Council approved a bill Monday that relaxes Denver’s jaywalking laws and align’s them with the state’s less-stringent ones. It also instructs police to make jaywalking enforcement a low priority. Advocates of the bill,...
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit Urban Peak lost state grant due to “performance issues”
The state’s Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) says “ongoing performance issues” are why the state decided not to renew a $500,000 grant with nonprofit Urban Peak, which serves youth experiencing homelessness. The grant funded clinical mental health support for youth experiencing homelessness. “Urban Peak (UPD) has failed to...
denverite.com
Denver Rescue Mission set for another $9 million from the city
Denver Rescue Mission could get an additional $9 million from the city to operate shelters for people experiencing homelessness, bringing its total contract to around $22.7 million, and extending the partnership through the end of 2023. The contract is on the Safety, Housing, Education and Homelessness Committee’s Wednesday meeting consent...
denverite.com
The latest round of e-bike rebates ran out fast again
Denver once again ran out of e-bike vouchers Tuesday, in yet another round of the highly popular program aimed at reducing car emissions. The past two rounds saw the city run out vouchers in 10 minutes. This time there were around twice as many rebates – 860 in total – which lasted 20 minutes, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
denverite.com
Denver’s paying out another $1 million in matching campaign contributions, giving some mayoral campaigns a major boost
Denver taxpayers will contribute an additional $1 million dollars in matching campaign contributions through the city’s Fair Elections Fund to a group of mayoral candidates. Former Denver Chamber CEO Kelly Brough, despite struggling in at least one early poll that was commissioned by a fellow candidate, will get the largest January cut, $259,713.54, bringing her total contributions to $756,963.37. Brough has almost a quarter million dollars more than the next closest candidates, Andy Rougeot (who loaned himself most of his money) and State Rep. Leslie Herod.
denverite.com
Denver weather: It’s COLD out there
How cold is it? Well, let’s just say tomorrow’s forecasted high of 33 sounds like a good time right now. Denver hit minus 10 this morning, tying a record set in 1985, according to the National Weather Service. It’s *warming* up a bit right now, but the NWS...
Comments / 0