Denver taxpayers will contribute an additional $1 million dollars in matching campaign contributions through the city’s Fair Elections Fund to a group of mayoral candidates. Former Denver Chamber CEO Kelly Brough, despite struggling in at least one early poll that was commissioned by a fellow candidate, will get the largest January cut, $259,713.54, bringing her total contributions to $756,963.37. Brough has almost a quarter million dollars more than the next closest candidates, Andy Rougeot (who loaned himself most of his money) and State Rep. Leslie Herod.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO