Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NOT named a 2023 All-Star starter
The NBA announced its 2023 All-Star starters on Thursday and unsurprisingly Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not named for either starting backcourt spot for the Western Conference.
Even though he has a very strong case to be named as a starter, Gilgeous-Alexander stagnated to No. 4 among Western Conference guards throughout the fan voting process behind Steph Curry, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant.
The starters for both conferences are as follows:
West:
- Steph Curry
- Luka Doncic
- LeBron James
- Zion Williamson
- Nikola Jokic
East:
- Kyrie Irving
- Donovan Mitchell
- Jayson Tatum
- Kevin Durant
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
With that formality finally official, that means Gilgeous-Alexander will likely be named onto the All-Star roster as a reserve.
In 44 games, Gilgeouas-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points on 51.1 percent shooting, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds.
The All-Star game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 19. The rosters will be handpicked prior to the game between captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
