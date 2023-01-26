Shai Gilgeous-Alexander NOT named a 2023 All-Star starter

The NBA announced its 2023 All-Star starters on Thursday and unsurprisingly Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not named for either starting backcourt spot for the Western Conference.

Even though he has a very strong case to be named as a starter, Gilgeous-Alexander stagnated to No. 4 among Western Conference guards throughout the fan voting process behind Steph Curry, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant.

The starters for both conferences are as follows:

West:

Steph Curry

Luka Doncic

LeBron James

Zion Williamson

Nikola Jokic

East:

Kyrie Irving

Donovan Mitchell

Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo

With that formality finally official, that means Gilgeous-Alexander will likely be named onto the All-Star roster as a reserve.

In 44 games, Gilgeouas-Alexander is averaging 30.8 points on 51.1 percent shooting, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

The All-Star game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 19. The rosters will be handpicked prior to the game between captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.