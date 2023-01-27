ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, GA

WJBF Salute To Service | Eric Baksin

By John Hart
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q28Ey_0kSl65k900

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Unlike many of WJBF’s Salute To Service honorees, Eric Baksin didn’t come from a military background. He grew up near Chicago dreaming of becoming a police officer. That was, until 9/11.

“9/11 happened and he just felt inclined to help others and help our country,” said Eric’s wife Sara, who nominated him for the award.

The day that changed America, forever changed Eric Baksin.

“You need to do your part, and I’ve always felt that way,” Baksin said. “I always felt like I needed to give back, and it’s something that I want to give back.”

After 9/11, he enlisted in the Army. He did two tours in Iraq and another in Afghanistan.

“You really learn to depend on your brothers and sisters in the military,” Baksin said. “The people that you work with, they become your family. You become attached to them and they provide that backbone also, so it’s like an extension of your family.”

His final assignment brought him to Fort Gordon, where he met his wife and decided to raise his family in the CSRA. That’s where his family surprised him with this month’s award during a night at Evans Towne Center Park.

“(The award) means the world to me,” Baksin said after being presented with the award by WJBF Director of Community Involvement Emily Pannocchia in front of his family. “It’s not something I would have ever imagined. It’s very selfless of them (to nominate me) and I appreciate everything that they, um, they’re my backbone.”

And his childhood dream has come true. He continues to serve our community as a deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and recently re-enlisted in the Reserves.

“He is basically the exact person you would want as a police officer to show up and help you with something,” said fellow Richmond County Deputy and longtime friend Jeanal Cardoso. “He’s gonna do the right thing. He knows how to handle situations. He knows how to talk to people to handle difficult situations.”

“Eric will do whatever it takes to help somebody,’ Sara Baksin said. “He will take the shirt off of his back to help somebody. He likes to lead by example.”

If you know someone who deserves our Salute To Service, nominate them by clicking here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Golden Apple: Dawn Luck

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Dawn Luck teaches 5th Grade Social Studies at the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics. She is very up front with her students when it comes to her history with History. “I tell them that I hated Social Studies when I was in school,” Luck says. “So my goal as […]
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WJBF

Run the Runway 5K returns for its second year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport has announced the second annual “Run the Runway 5K.“ Runners will start on Lock and Dam Road, and will end up on the Airports runway and taxiway. Proceeds of the race will benefit military children through the non-profit organization, Operation Teammate. “Join Operation Teammate as we are honored […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

JENNIE: Tony Howard’s Motown Revue to benefit Safe Homes of Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Mark your calendars now for Saturday, February 11th. You don’t want to miss a big show coming to the Bell Auditorium– Tony Howard’s Motown and Elvis Revue!! Tony Howard has been doing his sold-out Motown Revue shows for 15 years. His fresh and energetic show features legendary songs from Temptations, Aretha Franklin, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Fire fighters face risk of occupational cancer death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – When a fire happens, crews rush from the station to put it out, potentially saving lives. At the same time, those first responders put themselves at risk. “The sacrifice that all the men and women made, not just the rescuers, but the lives lost, civilians lives lost, carrying on the tradition […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Parent speaks out following assault at Allendale-Fairfax Middle

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale County parent speaks out after saying her son was assaulted at school. “Anger doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel. That child ran at my son as if he was a standing target,” Natasha Green told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the incident on video. […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

North Augusta to make some potential updates to the area

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- North Augusta City Council gathers for a study session to talk about some upcoming proposed items. North Augusta city leaders met Monday evening to discuss things important to the area, like public safety, economic development and more.  A City Council meeting will take place on February 6th where final decisions will […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Early morning shooting in Augusta leaves one man dead

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning murder. On Wednesday, February 1st at 2:48 am, deputies responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies located a unresponsive male victim that had been shot at least twice. Victim was pronounced […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Intersection clear following minor train derailment in downtown Augusta

#UPDATE | Traffic is flowing again. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is assisting CSX Railroad in the area near 11th and Walton Way where 9 railroad cars are derailed, all on CSX property. There are no injuries reported. Crews of workers and large equipment are being brought in for clean up/recovery. The recovery […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken County Public Schools to hold ‘MEGA’ hiring event this weekend

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – If you’re looking to work in the Aiken County public school system, an upcoming hiring event might be just for you.  This weekend, Aiken County Public Schools is holding their second annual district-wide “MEGA” hiring event for teaching and classified positions.  On Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon, public schools of […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy