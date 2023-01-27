Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Tips for Home BuyersMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economyB.R. ShenoyWarner Robins, GA
Explore the Stunning Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the Benefits of Living in the Morgan Ranch Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorKathleen, GA
Related
3 departments, 1 show: McEachern Art Center exhibit features professors' art from Macon colleges, universities
MACON, Ga. — This First Friday the McEachern Art Center is giving art professors across Macon the chance to showcase what they have been working on. The show is called Crosstown and features the work of fine art professors from Mercer University, Wesleyan College, and Middle Georgia State University.
People that you should know for Black History Month 2023
Alumna Pearlie Toliver was among Mercer University’s first Black female students. 60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.
Rosa Parks' niece comes to Macon for meet-and-greet at City Hall
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County honored a civil rights hero Wednesday at City Hall. The event was held in the Commission Chambers where Mayor Lester Miller declared the February 1 as Rosa Parks Square Day in Macon-Bibb. He also awarded Rosa Parks niece, Susan McCauley, with a key to...
'We want to make sure that we have a legacy for it to continue after we are gone': Tubman Museum sponsors 'All That Jazz' event
MACON, Ga. — Folks enjoyed the 27th annual 'All That Jazz' black-tie event at the Macon City Auditorium to support the Tubman Museum. Hundreds attended, it's one of the Tubman's major fundraisers. Legendary Sheila E. performed in addition to live music. 'All That Jazz' sponsors enjoyed dinner, and a special after-concert dance party hosted by Macon's dance and video king, AJ the DJ. Belinda Brown has come to the event for the past five years. For brown, it's all about supporting a great museum.
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
'I hope someone remodels it & brings it back to life': Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
MACON, Ga. — Some would say downtown Macon's Crowne Plaza – now known as the Ramada Inn – was the place to be in its heyday. The 16 story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in early April.
California boy with rare cancer gets spirits lifted in Museum of Aviation visit
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Colton Williford and his family are from southern California. This week, they are traveling to Atlanta so he can undergo a procedure for his cancer. 10-year-old Colton is battling epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, and it's aggressively spreading in his body. They are headed to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, but first, they made a pit stop at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
Amateur Radio Field Day held in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County's Amateur Radio Club held their annual Winter Field Day for amateur radio operators on Saturday. Winter Field Day was created to help folks feel prepared and improve their skills in sub par conditions. Across the country, local "Hams" joined thousands of other amateur...
Churchill's on Cherry: A new cigar lounge opens in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Holy smokes!. A new cigar lounge has opened in downtown Macon, and is ready to serve the community. Churchill's on Cherry is opening on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Owner Bruce Riggins and his son Nicholas Riggins run the business as a...
P&Z: Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; ‘Crisco House’ hotel project shelved
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
13WMAZ
'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads
PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
Tenants come home to construction at Vineville Christian Towers weeks after pipes burst
MACON, Ga. — Tenants at Vineville Christian Towers are back at the complex, but the moving process hasn't been easy. In December, we reported that some pipes had burst on the 10th floor due to an arctic blast. More than 50 tenants were moved to hotels in Macon. That is where they stayed for 36 days.
Dunkin' offering new menu items and promos for Valentine's Day
MACON, Ga. — Dunkin' has announced their new menu items for February - all themed around Valentine's Day. The new menu features two new drinks, and heart-shaped donuts! Starting Wednesday on February 1, you can order the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher. The Cocoa...
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
Cliffview Drive house demolition makes way for new south Macon park
MACON, Ga. — Crews demolished a house and nearby structures on Cliffview Drive in south Macon Thursday to help make way for a new park. Cliffview Lake Park will be located off Houston Road. It's the first step in a south Bibb beautification project. Mayor Lester Miller and Parks...
Streets begin closing today for Disney+ series filming in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A Disney+ feature film is being shot in Macon, and some roads will be blocked off for the duration of the shoot through Wednesday, Feb. 1. The schedule for street closings begins today, with areas of Poplar Street and Second street blocked off. Here's a complete...
Filming for Disney+ series on MLK, Malcolm X to affect traffic in downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. — Film crews are setting up in downtown Macon Thursday for a Disney+ show about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The streets will be used for scenes in the series, “Genius: MLK/X," set during the civil rights era and will depict protests in Selma and New York.
Lawmakers, advocates meet at Georgia capitol to talk mental health issues
DUBLIN, Ga. — Tuesday marks "Mental Health Day" at the Georgia Capitol. The goal is to raise awareness and allow mental health advocates to meet with lawmakers about the challenges and opportunities in their field. In Dublin, the Community Service Board of Middle Georgia serves 16 counties. Ashley Black...
'It's unique': Cow Pies Pizza Company opens in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new restaurant has opened in Warner Robins. If you like pizza, wings, and pies, then you may want to checkout this new eatery on Watson Boulevard. Cow Pies Pizza Company has only been open for a few weeks, but they are already gaining popularity in Houston County.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0