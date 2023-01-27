ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

People that you should know for Black History Month 2023

Alumna Pearlie Toliver was among Mercer University’s first Black female students. 60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'We want to make sure that we have a legacy for it to continue after we are gone': Tubman Museum sponsors 'All That Jazz' event

MACON, Ga. — Folks enjoyed the 27th annual 'All That Jazz' black-tie event at the Macon City Auditorium to support the Tubman Museum. Hundreds attended, it's one of the Tubman's major fundraisers. Legendary Sheila E. performed in addition to live music. 'All That Jazz' sponsors enjoyed dinner, and a special after-concert dance party hosted by Macon's dance and video king, AJ the DJ. Belinda Brown has come to the event for the past five years. For brown, it's all about supporting a great museum.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

California boy with rare cancer gets spirits lifted in Museum of Aviation visit

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Colton Williford and his family are from southern California. This week, they are traveling to Atlanta so he can undergo a procedure for his cancer. 10-year-old Colton is battling epithelioid hemangioendothelioma, and it's aggressively spreading in his body. They are headed to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta, but first, they made a pit stop at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Amateur Radio Field Day held in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County's Amateur Radio Club held their annual Winter Field Day for amateur radio operators on Saturday. Winter Field Day was created to help folks feel prepared and improve their skills in sub par conditions. Across the country, local "Hams" joined thousands of other amateur...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Churchill's on Cherry: A new cigar lounge opens in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Holy smokes!. A new cigar lounge has opened in downtown Macon, and is ready to serve the community. Churchill's on Cherry is opening on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Owner Bruce Riggins and his son Nicholas Riggins run the business as a...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads

PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Dunkin' offering new menu items and promos for Valentine's Day

MACON, Ga. — Dunkin' has announced their new menu items for February - all themed around Valentine's Day. The new menu features two new drinks, and heart-shaped donuts! Starting Wednesday on February 1, you can order the Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte and Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher. The Cocoa...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy